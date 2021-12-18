ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (16-13) wrap up a two-game road trip Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-19), who are wrapping up a four-game homestand. Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Below, we look at the Clippers vs. Thunder odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Clippers’ four-game win streak ended Wednesday in their last game as they fell 124-103 to the Utah Jazz. They have won five of their last seven games overall.

The Thunder have lost all three of their games so far during their homestand and have dropped 11 of their last 14 games overall. They lost 99-94 on the road to the Clippers during the teams’ first meeting Nov. 1.

Clippers at Thunder odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 11:06 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Clippers -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Thunder +190 (bet $100 to win $190)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Clippers -5.5 (-115) | Thunder +5.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 209.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Clippers at Thunder key injuries

Clippers

  • F Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable
  • F Paul George (elbow) questionable
  • G Kawhi Leonard (knee) out
  • F Serge Ibaka (personal) out

Thunder

  • G Luguentz Dort (ankle) questionable

Clippers at Thunder odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 107, Thunder 99

The Clippers are only 4-6 on the road this season but the Thunder are 4-10 at home and have the worst overall record in the Western Conference.

The Thunder have lost 11 of their last 13 games, and while they offer a good payout at +190 it’s because they’re unlikely to win.

Take the CLIPPERS (-240).

The Clippers are only 13-16 ATS overall but have covered the spread in four of their last seven games.

The Thunder have performed well against the spread at 16-11 ATS. They are 3-5 ATS in their last eight games but had a stretch where they covered in 11 of 13 games. They lost by 19 or more points in two of the three games on their homestand.

Take the CLIPPERS -5.5 (-115).

The Clippers are 13-16 O/U this season and only two of their last six games have hit the Over.

Thunder are 11-16 O/U but five of their last seven, and eight of their last 12, games have gone Over the projected total.

The Clippers only allow 104.9 points per game and the Thunder have scored fewer than 100 points in five of their last nine games.

Take UNDER 209.5 (-107).

