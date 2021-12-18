Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and prediction

The Toronto Raptors (13-15) host the Golden State Warriors (24-5) Saturday at Scotiabank Arena for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Raptors vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Golden State held off the Boston Celtics 111-107 for its third straight victory Friday and pushed as a 4-point road favorite.

The Warriors are 5-2 straight-up (SU), 2-4-1 ATS and 2-4-1 O/U with the eighth-best non-garbage time efficiency differential (plus-3.8 points per 100 possessions) over the past two weeks, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Toronto lost a 131-129 nailbiter in overtime to the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday but covered as a 4.5-point road underdog. The Raptors are 3-2 SU, 4-1 ATS and 3-2 O/U with the seventh-best non-garbage time efficiency differential (plus-5.0 points per 100 possessions) in the last 14 days, per CTG.

Golden State smoked Toronto 119-104 as an 8.5-point home favorite in their first meeting this season (Nov. 21) with the Over cashing on a 216.5-point total.

Raptors at Warriors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Money line: Warriors +320 (bet $100 to win $320) | Raptors -420 (bet $420 to win $100)

Warriors +320 (bet $100 to win $320) | Raptors -420 (bet $420 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Warriors +8.5 (-115) | Raptors -8.5 (-107)

Warriors +8.5 (-115) | Raptors -8.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 203.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Raptors at Warriors key injuries

Raptors

C Precious Achiuwa (health and safety protocols) questionable

(health and safety protocols) questionable SF OG Anunoby (hip) questionable

Warriors (not officially submitted)

PG Steph Curry (rest) out

(rest) out PF Draymond Green (hip) out

(hip) out SF Andre Iguodala (knee) out

(knee) out SG Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out SF Otto Porter (foot) out

Raptors at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 117, Warriors 104

PASS because this is a “scheduled loss” for the Warriors (+320) but the Raptors (-420) is too outrageously high for any NBA regular-season favorite.

Especially in this current COVID surge that has the league scrambling to keep games playing as scheduled.

However, Golden State played a physical, competitive primetime game Friday and Toronto is coming in off of three days rest.

The Warriors have all but waved the white flag as they announced Curry and Green, amongst others, wouldn’t be active for their game against the Raptors.

“LEAN” to the RAPTORS -8.5 (-107) for a small wager — if at all — because Toronto beat Golden State by 53 points in their second meeting last season and that Warriors squad was more talented than the one that’ll play Saturday.

Golden State was missing Curry for that contest but still had Poole, Wiggins and Green and still got clobbered. Toronto has been playing some good basketball recently and is the far healthier side.

It’s RAPTORS -8.5 (-107) or PASS in this game for me.

TAKE the OVER 203.5 (-110) because even the backups get hit open shots in the NBA and we know Golden State head coach Steve Kerr can scheme up some solid offense even with a bunch of G-League players in the rotation.

However, I do think Golden State’s defense suffers the most with all its missing contributors and we saw Toronto run up the score against the Warriors in a similar spot last season.

