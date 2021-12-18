ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Universities receive $10 million to fund teacher education

By Associated Press
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Five Mississippi universities are receiving nearly $10 million from the state to cover tuition for aspiring educators. The “Mississippi Teacher Residency...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Local teacher receives award during robotics competition at Northwestern State University

The Department of Engineering Technology at NSU hosted its annual Robotics Competition and Smart Structures Show (RC&S3) on Dec. 1. This event was conducted in person for the first time since the COVID shutdown. Many of the teachers expressed their happiness and excitement to return to normal life with in-person activities. Students clearly enjoyed scoping out the competition in real time and collaborating in a shared space. This year, 15 teams participated in the event from four different schools.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Orange Leader

Governor Abbott Announces Additional $123.3 Million In Education Funding

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the State of Texas will invest an additional $123.3 million in federal funds to support education. The final allocation of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds comes to the state through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). This distribution brings the total to more than $362 million in GEER funding for higher education through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) and $67.5 million for public education since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
TEXAS STATE
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley College Receives $3.9 Million in ARP Funds for Students

Wenatchee Valley College students have until May to apply for emergency grants after the college received $3.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The funding is earmarked for students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “All enrolled students are eligible including our Running Start students, adult basic education,...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
informnny.com

Thousand Islands schools receive funding to expand Universal Pre-K

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State is awarding funding to school districts to expand University pre-kindergarten programs across the state. Funding was awarded through New York State’s UPK Expansion Grant program and totaled $13.36 million across 31 school districts. This included the Thousand Islands Central School District located in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WLOX

USM, William Carey among Mississippi universities to receive teacher retention program grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education has awarded nearly $10 million to five different Mississippi universities to establish a teacher mentor retention program. Southern Miss and William Carey University join Delta State University, Jackson State University and Mississippi State University as institutes of higher learning receiving funding...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Jackson State University#Delta State University#Ap#Department Of Education#William Carey University
CBS DFW

Texas To Spend $123M More In Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds On Public And Higher Education

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The State of Texas will invest an additional $123.3 million in federal funds to support education, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office announced Monday, Dec. 20. The final allocation of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds comes to the state through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). This distribution brings the total to more than $362 million in GEER funding for higher education through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) and $67.5 million for public education since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Gov. Abbott’s Office said. “The State of Texas remains committed to students and their success...
TEXAS STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland education leaders encourage local school systems to remain in-person as COVID cases rise

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the state, Maryland State Department of Education officials announced Monday that they would only support a local school system’s transition to online learning “under the most exigent of circumstances.” Maryland education leaders addressed the rising cases around the state and country in a statement Monday, declaring that the department would support a ...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Monday posted an updated to parents, guardians, staff, and students regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The update reads as follows: Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students: The sharp increase in positive cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the county, state, and country is deeply concerning, and I … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
shelbycountypost.com

Accelerate Rural Indiana receives $20 million in READI funds for local projects

Fifty million dollars would have gone a long way to improving Indiana’s Interstate 74 southeast corridor. Twenty million dollars is still a good starting point. The Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative divvied up $500 million Tuesday across the state to 17 regional groups. Accelerate Rural Indiana, the group...
INDIANA STATE
okstate.edu

Twelve from the College of Education and Human Sciences receive university-wide recognition

Media Contact: Katie Lacey | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9347 | katie.l.lacey@okstate.edu. Twelve faculty, staff and administrators from Oklahoma State University’s College of Education and Human Sciences received university-wide recognition at the 2021 University Awards Convocation on Dec. 7. Awards highlighted excellence in teaching, mentorship, service and more. Lynn Boorady,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy