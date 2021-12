The end of 2021 is coming. It’s hard not to start thinking about what’s going to happen in the realm of cryptocurrency in the new year. How will the market evolve? What surprises are coming our way? Will Bitcoin remain bullish or turn bearish? Well, that’s why BeInCrypto has prepared a list of our top 6 predictions for digital assets in 2022.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO