A Kiss museum opening in Las Vegas in March 2022 will include more than 50 years' worth of memorabilia. “I was in Las Vegas to start working on the Kiss museum, which is really just my collection, because I’ve got a half-century of Kiss stuff,” Gene Simmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I want the fans to see it.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO