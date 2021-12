The EUR/USD started the week after giving up an important level of support, leaving it at risk of a crash on the charts when low liquidity could lead to big moves heading into the holidays. The EUR/USD currency pair gained momentum to move higher above the 1.13 level late last week when the US dollar fell broadly in the wake of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday and after the euro was lifted by the European Central Bank decision last Thursday. The currency pair is stable around the 1.1280 level at the time of writing.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO