Music

David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory': A Track-by-Track Guide

By Allison Rapp
 7 days ago
David Bowie had three studio albums to his name by the time he released Hunky Dory on Dec. 17, 1971. Still, in Bowie's own view, this was the record that most clearly introduced him to the world. "Hunky Dory gave me a fabulous groundswell," he told Uncut in 1999....

Related
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

10 Things You Didn’t Know George Harrison Did

“I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me,” George Harrison once said. “The real me is something else.” Harrison was many things – including a master of understatement. But he was right to point out that his true character remains elusive. He was one of the most famous men in the world, but he loathed superstardom. He preached piety and simple pleasures, yet he lived in a 120-room mansion and collected ultra high-end cars. His studious facade belayed a brilliant sense of humor, which led him to produce some of the greatest comedies of all time. The songs he wrote focused on both the glory of God and the petty annoyances of day-to-day life.
MUSIC
The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band hasn't publicly commented on the recordings, all of which feature the group in performance between 1970 and 1972. The series of live albums capture Pink Floyd during a period...
MUSIC
The Man Who Fell To Earth First Look: Chiwetel Ejiofor Steps Into David Bowie's Space Shoes

There's a starman waiting in the sky, but he's (obviously) not the late David Bowie. No, it's Chiwetel Ejiofor who's starring in "The Man Who Fell to Earth," a TV series that re-imagines elements of the 1963 sci-fi novel by Walter Tevis (who, fun fact, also wrote "The Queen's Gambit"), as well as the 1976 film adaptation starring Bowie as a humanoid alien who crash-lands on Earth in search of water to help his drought-stricken home world.
MOVIES
Listen and bid: unreleased David Bowie track comes to auction

A previously unheard vinyl recording from 1965 featuring the pop icon is up for sale. Avid fans of David Bowie will be fascinated by this item. The song is I want your love and it is performed by David Bowie and The Lower Third. The track was also produced by Bowie.
MUSIC
David Bowie’s ‘Berlin Trilogy’: ‘Low,’ ‘Heroes’ and ‘Lodger’ Reconsidered

All three albums represented an expansive leap into experimental realms, as well as a decidedly noncommercial approach that was markedly different from the glam-rock sound he had pursued in his guise as Ziggy. Consequently, the albums got mixed reviews from both fans and critics, some decrying the lack of instant accessibility even as others hailed Bowie for venturing into experimental environs without fear of any backlash.
MUSIC
Top 15 Reissues of 2021

The best reissues, box sets and archival recordings released in 2021 include a mix of live tracks, session outtakes, alternate versions and long-forgotten songs pulled from the vaults and dusted off. And while you'd think by now - decades after CDs gave the music industry new life with box sets...
MUSIC
The Band’s ‘Last Waltz’ Special Edition Announced

The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese’s movie about the Band’s final show in 1976, will be released in a new special edition on March 29 as part of the Criterion Collection. Approved by Scorsese himself, the set includes a 4K restored version of the 1978 film supervised by guitarist Robbie Robertson. It’s presented with a new cover along with 5.1 and alternate stereo soundtracks, two audio commentaries, a new interview with Scorsese, a 2002 making-of documentary, outtakes, promotional material from the original release and an essay by critic Amanda Petrusich. The standard edition includes a single Blu-ray disc, and another version contains a 4K UHD disc with the movie in Dolby Vision HDR.
MUSIC
Eric Clapton’s New Single Co-Written by Vaccine Skeptic

Eric Clapton’s new single “Heart of a Child” was co-written with vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti. Monotti is an Italian architect and film producer who, earlier this year, published a letter from Clapton detailing the rocker’s “severe reactions” from the AstraZenaca COVID-19 vaccine. Monotti, who is an outspoken opponent to vaccination mandates and lockdown measures, later posted a video conversation with Clapton, featuring the two discussing various COVID-related topics.
MUSIC
Yoko Ono was called ‘dragon lady,’ blamed for Beatles breakup. Now, her legacy is re-examined.

After enduring a half century of vitriol for allegedly “breaking up” The Beatles, Yoko Ono’s contentious place in pop culture is once again being re-examined following the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary series “Get Back.” The reckoning coincides with a growing, broader movement in which many are interrogating the ways Asian women have been depicted and the consequences of misrepresentations, experts say.
CELEBRITIES
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
BFI’s David Bowie season to debut in January 2022

BFI’s month-long celebration of David Bowie, titled Bowie: Starman And The Silver Screen, will take place in January 2022. After it was originally cancelled from January 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the event will now run from January 1-30 next year at BFI Southbank, coinciding with what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday (January 8).
CELEBRITIES
Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
MUSIC
