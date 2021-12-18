ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Last minute holiday gift ideas for soccer fans

By World Soccer Talk
World Soccer Talk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the holiday season almost here, sometimes it can be a challenge to think of presents for ourselves or our loved ones. Therefore, we’ve decided to make this list available of last minute holiday gift ideas for soccer fans. Since the majority of soccer games are available via...

worldsoccertalk.com

The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Where to find Arsenal vs. Sunderland on US TV

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Arsenal vs. Sunderland in the US, we have all of the details for you about the League Cup Quarterfinal match. The match won’t be shown live on US TV, but you can stream it to your TV with the devices mentioned below.
MLS
World Soccer Talk

My Rock and Roll Football Story by Paul Mariner, A Review

Review: World Soccer Talk’s Robert Hay Jr. details the autobiography of Paul Mariner, My Rock and Roll Football Story. Universal shock and dismay in the soccer world came in response to the passing of Paul Mariner this summer. Mariner was the epitome of a ‘jack-of-all-trades’. Mariner won near universal...
MLS
World Soccer Talk

F1’s boom in the US and its lessons for soccer leagues

The 2021 F1 season was the most-watched ever in the racing league’s American broadcast history. The competition ended with yet another massive audience for its climactic circuit. An average of nearly a million viewers tuned into ESPN2 to see Max Verstappen controversially win his first world championship at the...
NFL
World Soccer Talk

Where to find Athletic vs. Real Madrid on US TV

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Athletic vs. Real Madrid on US TV in LaLiga, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Athletic vs. Real Madrid won’t be shown live on US television, but it can be streamed to your TV.
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos, say reports

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Premier League clubs have decided against a temporary halt to the season, according to reports on Monday, despite a surge in coronavirus cases that has forced mass postponements. Just four of the weekend’s scheduled 10 games went ahead as Britain battles record numbers of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Salernitana out of Serie A if not sold by end of year, says Italian FA chief

Rome (AFP) – Salernitana’s troubles got deeper on Tuesday after Italian football chief Gabriele Gravina said the Serie A club must be sold by the end of the year or be kicked out of the league. Promoted to Italy’s top flight this season, Salernitana immediately fell foul of...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Gerrard says Villa player ‘reluctant to get out of car’ due to Covid fears

London (AFP) – Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said fear of Covid-19 is so heightened that one of his players was reluctant to get out of his car. An outbreak at Villa saw their match against Burnley last Saturday postponed at short notice, with Gerrard warning Wednesday that it will be a “nightmare” if the Midlands club have to tackle two matches in two days with just 14 players available.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Simeone joins stellar cast in a decade or more at helm of top level club

Paris (AFP) – Diego Simeone celebrates 10 years in charge of Atletico Madrid on Thursday, an increasingly rare accomplishment in the febrile arena of top level football management. The feat is even more remarkable given Atletico’s track record before the Argentine’s arrival in 2011. The Spanish side’s previous owner,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Real Sociedad in Talks With Paris SG Over Loan Deal for Rafinha

The January window presents Paris Saint-Germain an opportunity to offload players who have no future with the capital club. It will be a tough sales job for the French giants as some players have seen little to no consistent playing time to entice a club to purchase the player. According...
SOCCER
CBS Boston

New Revs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Eager To Help Bring Some Championship Silverware To New England

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget is changing coasts this offseason, bringing his talents from Los Angeles to New England. The new Revolution midfielder, acquired last week in a trade with the Galaxy, is eager to get his first taste of the East Coast after spending the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. And it truly will be his first taste of New England, since he’s never actually been to Boston. Maybe the winter wasn’t the best time to make that first trip, but Lletget has a new season with a new club to prepare for. It will be quite the change for...
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

London (AFP) – Manchester United on Tuesday reopened their Carrington training ground following a coronavirus outbreak that forced the postponement of two Premier League matches. United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago and their matches at Brentford and at home against Brighton were subsequently called...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE

