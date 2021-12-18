ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

LETTER: Accepting the day to worship

Pantagraph
 4 days ago

Today I learned that a member of my family has zero antibodies to protect her from COVID-19. That is zero after three vaccinations. She is being treated for cancer and that is what has happened to her. I am so tired of some Americans being self-centered and refusing to...

pantagraph.com

Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
The Conversation U.S.

What partnership looks like in Mormon marriages is shifting – slowly

Discussions about women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS church or Mormon church, often revolve around one question: Will they ever be ordained? Latter-day Saint women may serve as leaders of women’s or children’s organizations, but power in the church remains firmly in the hands of men. In my research on Mormonism and gender, however, I’ve studied how women’s status and leadership have noticeably increased within Latter-day Saint families since the 1980s. This change is significant, given the importance of the family in the church’s teachings. Latter-day Saints believe that families continue to be...
CBS 8

Masks not required at places of worship in California

SAN DIEGO — Since the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected across California, the World Health Organization and California Department of Public Health have updated a mask mandate so that masks must be worn indoors until Jan. 15. However, this doesn’t necessarily apply to places of worship.
Reporter

Worship news for Christmas

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 211 S. Main St., North Wales, will celebrate Christmas Eve with services on Friday, Dec. 24: 4 p.m. Zoom service; 6 p.m. Live in the Sanctuary, and 8 p.m. Live in the Sanctuary. Masks and social distancing please. No service on Christmas Day. St. John’s...
highplainsobserver.com

Worship Is The Antidote For Worry

“[Christ’s] love has the first and last word in everything we do. Our firm decision is to work from this focused center.”. 2 Corinthians 5:14 (The Message) God made you for five purposes: worship, fellowship, discipleship, ministry, and evangelism. But you can’t fulfill those purposes on your own. Life is not a solo act. You were created for community.
thefeather.com

Behind the Scenes: Worship Team

Every Thursday, chapel provides students and staff an opportunity to take a break from their busy school day to experience a worship performance and to hear wisdom from a guest speaker. What a lot of students don’t think about is what goes on behind the scenes for the production of worship team.
Axios

Director of Worship, Arts & Liturgy

Warehouse 242, a local church in Charlotte, NC is a community of imperfect people, beloved by Jesus, seeking to live in Him and in His ways. We hold fast to this identity statement as it names our reality (imperfect but beloved) and our hopes and dreams (seeking Jesus and living out of His abundance). We are in a season flush with hope and wonder.
tucson.com

Virtual Worship: A blessing for some

Sam and Mayra are typically one of the first people to connect to their weekly virtual meetings. Using a TV as a computer monitor, they and their 17-year-old son Isaac welcome smiling faces and join in a cheerful chorus of hellos. At first, Sam and Mayra worried how their family...
starpublications.online

Candlelight Worship

Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship will take place at Christ Lutheran Church at 315 N. Shipley Street in Seaford. Traditional worship with holy communion will take place in person (masks optional) at 5 p.m. Praise worship with holy communion in person (masks optional) will be held at 7 p.m. Both events...
outreachmagazine.com

The Impact of Worship on Evangelism

True worship is never about us. If Christians are the most joy-filled people in the world, then the church should be the most joyous community. When we gather to worship our God, the environment should be explosively glorious. If someone walks in who has not met the Savior, they should be drawn to Jesus as they see people deeply in love with him. Most of the people who are far from faith will have their first encounter with God’s presence outside a church building as they meet Jesus’ people. But something powerful and life-impacting happens when a spiritual seeker walks into a congregation of gathered believers who understand what it means to worship in Spirit and in truth.
lavernianews.com

Celebrate Christmas season with worship and praise

Many churches are planning special Christmas and New Year’s services to celebrate the Reason for the season, the birth of Jesus Christ. Following is a list of Christmas services around the area, published as a service to our readers seeking a place to worship. La Vernia. The La Vernia...
