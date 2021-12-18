ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Major Cooldown Heading Towards Central Oklahoma This Weekend

By Andrew Adams
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfEdk_0dQYSgko00

After experiencing mild temperatures this week, most are waking up to near freezing conditions across central, northern and western Oklahoma.

Most of the Oklahoma City metro started the morning in the lower 30s while portions of north and western Oklahoma were in the mid-20s and in the upper teens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BFJW_0dQYSgko00

If you plan on going out this evening, put on an extra layer or two. We could see wind chills dip into the low 20s in OKC.

It is expected to get even colder for your Sunday morning as well with wind chills nearing single digits around the metro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLzWv_0dQYSgko00

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Freezing Fogs Into Mild Temperatures

Foggy conditions are starting out the day in southeast Oklahoma Tuesday morning. Some freezing fog will be possible on a few bridges or elevated surfaces through 8 a.m. It should be nice day Tuesday, as highs rebound to near 60. Fire danger kicks in starting Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Prepares Following COVID-19 Spikes

Oklahoma is currently one of only 4 states in the country where the highly-transmittable Omicron variant has not been confirmed. Many Oklahoma health officials believe the variant is already here, as it's in every state surrounding ours right now. Oklahoma ranks last in variant testing across the board. Omicron is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
774
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy