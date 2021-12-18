Major Cooldown Heading Towards Central Oklahoma This Weekend

After experiencing mild temperatures this week, most are waking up to near freezing conditions across central, northern and western Oklahoma.

Most of the Oklahoma City metro started the morning in the lower 30s while portions of north and western Oklahoma were in the mid-20s and in the upper teens.

If you plan on going out this evening, put on an extra layer or two. We could see wind chills dip into the low 20s in OKC.

It is expected to get even colder for your Sunday morning as well with wind chills nearing single digits around the metro.