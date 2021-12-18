ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Countdown to Christmas With Google’s Santa Tracker and Virtual Village

By Emma Kershaw
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With just one week to go until the big day, Santa and his elves are well on their way with their last-minute Christmas preparations. But if you’re more than eager for Dec. 25, you...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
omahamagazine.com

Omaha Santa Tracker: Where to Visit Santa This Weekend

Santa Claus is Coming to Omaha! Find a spot to visit St. Nick near you:. - Regency Court, weekdays from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get photos with Santa in the center of Regency Court outside Borsheim’s. Photo packages available via Mary Kay Photography, cameras allowed with minimum purchase.
OMAHA, NE
cincyweekend.com

Follow Santa’s Global Journey, Thanks to NORAD Santa Tracker

You’ll soon be able to track Santa as he makes his journey around the globe!. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will begin its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents the night before Christmas. This year, the NORAD Tracks Santa website features Santa’s...
MUSIC
aymag.com

Where’s Santa? Keep Up From Home with These Interactive Trackers

‘Tis the season to be jolly. Even if your holiday plans are limited this year in terms of gatherings, you can still keep the magic alive with the help of a few special in-home activities. While you get busy making holiday treats, wrapping presents, watching your yearly Christmas movies and opening your daily advent calendars, don’t forget to keep an eye on a family-friendly Santa tracker.
CELL PHONES
KTTS

NORAD Santa Tracker

All of us at Country 94.7 KTTS and Cantrell Real Estate are SO excited to celebrate the holidays. In fact, we’re literally counting the seconds until Santa’s arrival. We invite all of our listeners to keep an eye on Santa’s incredible Christmas route, with the NORAD Santa Tracker below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Tracker#Christmas Elf#Hey Google#Virtual Village#Google Home#Google Nest Hub#Google Pixel
98.7 Jack FM

NORAD Has Began the Countdown to Track Santa This Year

Once again, families all around the world will be able to track Santa Claus, thanks to the NORAD website. This will be the 66th year that NORAD will track Santa's journey around the globe as he delivers presents to all the good boys and girls worldwide. IT ALL STARTED WITH...
POLITICS
WFMY NEWS2

Virtual Santa visits

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a Christmas classic, visiting Santa and telling the jolly old elf what you want under the tree. Just as classic, the kid who screams the entire time they’re on Santa’s lap. Now add in COVID and the holiday tradition could be in danger of not happening. Wait, Santa to the rescue!
GREENSBORO, NC
96.1 The Eagle

Rome Home Transformed into Santa’s Village Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

There's a home in Rome that has been magically transformed into Santa's Village for the holiday season. The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a magical experience for the young and old. "The Christmas display is up," said homeowner Arlene Kraeger. "My husband was waiting for the winds to stop so he can do final touches on our small re-creation of Santa’s Village."
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
fox5ny.com

Santa tracker: NORAD ready to show when he's coming to town

It’s almost Christmas and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker website is up and running, counting down the days until Santa packs up his giant sleigh and harnesses his magical reindeer to deliver millions of gifts to children across the globe. In the days leading up...
POLITICS
KRMG

NORAD Santa Tracker returns in full strength for Christmas 2021

Santa tracking is a fine art, which employs the very latest technology. Interestingly, it was a technical glitch that started the whole thing, when a newspaper ad urging kids to call Santa accidentally printed the number for a hotline at what was called Continental Air Defense (CONAD) at the time.
CHRISTMAS
CBS Denver

‘Go To Sleep’: Christmas Eve Advice From Santa Trackers At NORAD

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – Next week, the crews working at NORAD will be getting ready for Christmas Eve when Santa and his reindeer will take to the skies. Every year since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Center in Colorado Springs, tracks Santa’s journey beginning Christmas Eve morning. (credit: NORAD) What began as an accident 66 years ago when a kid called NORAD asking to talk to Santa, has now become a holiday tradition. Using radar and satellites, they track Santa’s Christmas Eve flight. This year, experts at NORAD are answering questions from children about Santa’s trip around the world. (credit: NORAD) “What if Santa actually comes when you are awake?” asked one child. “No, you don’t need to be asleep but maybe you don’t need presents this year. You have to go to sleep, definitely, or else it won’t be a surprise,” said one expert. (credit: NORAD) You can track Santa at noradsanta.org or follow NORAD on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for updates.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Utica Observer-Dispatch

NORAD's Santa Tracker continues with more ways to track than ever

Members of the New York Air National Guard will keep a Christmas tradition alive again this year, as they help track Santa Claus’ journey. The Eastern Air Defense Sector, headquartered in Rome, will participate in the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s tracking of Santa’s worldwide journey, with personnel from the New York Air National Guardsmen and Royal Canadian Air Force ready to help.
ROME, NY
WDBJ7.com

EARLY YEARS: NORAD’S Santa Tracker is celebrating its 66th year of helping make holiday memories for families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -How Santa Claus delivers toys to girls and boys all over the world is a little less of a mystery, thanks to NORAD Santa Tracking. But did you know it all began with a misprinted phone number? It’s a story that Captain Alexandra Hejduk, a NORAD Media Operations Officer with the Canadian Armed Forces is proud to share.
ROANOKE, VA
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 Morning News countdown to Christmas

FOX45 News is giving viewers an extra opportunity to get in on the holiday season. We are counting down to Christmas by handing out gifts to viewers. Just keep watching and you could be the lucky.
FESTIVAL
obetz.oh.us

Live Santa Tracker for Santa’s Trip Around Obetz on December 11th

Santa starts his trip around Obetz at 5:00 PM tonight!. His route is split into four sections (in this order):. Green Route: Includes Mulberry Grove and the neighborhoods connected to the Obetz Community Center and Dairy Queen. Blue Route: Includes Butler Farms and Dexter Court. Purple Route: Includes Fairchild Estates,...
OBETZ, OH
chesapeakefamily.com

Pet Night at the Santa Set: Holiday Countdown

Bring your furry four-legged friend for their close-up with Santa! Monday, December 20 from 4pm to 8pm is Pet Night at the Santa Set at Westfield Annapolis Mall. Pets must be leashed and/or caged, dogs and cats only please. Please use entrance on top of the green garage enter and...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
bonnersferryherald.com

Santa’s Village is returning to Boundary County

If you’re looking for some Christmas fun this season, look no further than the border. Jake’s Landing in Porthill is turning into Santa’s Village again this year. The little town is not only "decking the halls" but will also be "decked out" in more than 10,000 lights.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
twincitieslive.com

Sam’s Christmas Village Day Trip

Last week, Elizabeth introduced us to the dazzling 8 million Christmas light display at Sam’s Christmas Village. Today, Kelli Hanson joins us in studio to reveal how the experience comes alive at night, and gives us two stops we can make on the way for a Wisconsin Day Trip.
LIFESTYLE
swark.today

Mitchell’s Furniture Christmas with Santa

Hot Cocoa and Christmas Cookies and a chance to talk with Santa Himself. We have a MAGIC North Pole mail box. Letters go straight to Santa’s House at the North Pole.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy