UK Brexit minister quits as new COVID rules spark anger

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
A key member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet resigned Saturday night, adding to the government’s turmoil after this week’s revolt by MPs and voters. After a publication claimed that Brexit Minister David Frost intended to resign next month, Frost indicated he was stepping down immediately. Frost...
A DUP minister is facing legal action for not securing the wider approval of the Stormont Executive for port checks required by the Northern Ireland Protocol.A pre-action letter has been served on Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, stating an intention to commence judicial review proceedings if he does not declare an intent to refer decisions on the checks and inspections to his Executive colleagues for approval.Mr Poots and his Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs are under a legal obligation to fulfil the commitment made by the UK Government in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to carry out checks on goods...
Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
A PARTY for 6,500 people in London's Trafalgar Square on New Year's Eve has been AXED by mayor Sadiq Khan over Omicron fears. The celebration - which was set to include live music, stage performers and food stalls - was set to replace the capital's traditional riverside fireworks after the popular event was cancelled in October.
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. A major incident has been declared in London and more than 10,000 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, as the variant surges across the country. A further 90,418 daily Covid cases were reported across the UK on Saturday, after days of record highs.
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister on Sunday declined to rule out the chance of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying the spread of the Omicron variant was a very fast moving situation. Britain has reported a surge in Omicron cases, which government advisers said could be just...
Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation.
Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January.
"It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office.
Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
LONDON (Reuters) – British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, who was disillusioned with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Frost’s resignation was another blow to Johnson as he faces scandals and the spreading Omicron COVID-19...
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance firms have began issuing an array of updated work from home guidance to staff after the government toughened up rules. But following stricter government COVID-19 guidance to work from home will be a “challenge” for accountants as they head for their busiest time of the year, auditor PwC said on Thursday.
The backlash was immediate. After Boris Johnson last night told millions of people to work from home next week, but said that they should still attend office Christmas parties, discontent emerged from Tory backbenchers. The Prime Minister announced the introduction of Plan B rules to tackle the omicron variant: Covid...
Boris Johnson has announced there will be no further social restrictions imposed in England before Christmas to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid9 while efusing to make similar guarantees for the New Year period.England could still see a circuit-breaker lockdown enforced next week, with the government’s scientific advisers continuing to call for new restrictions to stop the spread, a stance opposed by some senior cabinet ministers who object to further constraints on public freedom and say they are unconvinced by the current (limited) data on Omicron.Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage),...
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is due to decide before the end of the week whether it will investigate a Green peer’s complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb suggested the force’s “refusal to investigate” allegations about an event held at No 10 on 18 December last year – during lockdown – could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.In her complaint, Lady Jones also claimed commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to look into the potentially illegal Christmas do could amount to “a conflict of interest and a...
Angry medics who mourned Covid victims on the day Boris Johnson and his staff drank wine and ate cheese in the garden of Downing Street during lockdown were among those to condemn the prime minister over his alleged law-breaking.No 10 insisted that a photo published on Sunday showing Mr Johnson, wife Carrie and two aides sat around a table was a work meeting and not a social gathering.The photo was taken on 15 May when social mixing between households was legally limited to two people meeting outdoors while distanced and in-person work meetings were discouraged unless “absolutely necessary”.It has...
Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
