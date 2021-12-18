ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Farabee back in lineup for Flyers, Carter Hart out with illness

By Larry Henry Jr
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s good timing for Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo as forward Joel Farabee will return to the lineup tonight, the head coach confirmed Saturday morning in his press conference. Farabee missed the last week after suffering a shoulder injury, putting him on injured-reserve. The forward has recorded...

inquirer.com

Flyers’ Kevin Hayes enters COVID-19 protocols; Carter Hart returns after non-COVID illness

Moments before the start of practice on Monday, center Kevin Hayes skated off the ice and walked back to the Flyers’ locker room. Following the conclusion of practice, general manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed that Hayes was pulled after test results placed him in COVID-19 protocols, where he joins forwards Max Willman, Morgan Frost, and two team staffers.
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL Postpones Flyers-Capitals Game Tuesday As Washington Deals With COVID-Related Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. The NHL has postponed the Flyers-Capitals game as Washington deals with COVID-related issues. “The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established,” NHL Public Relations tweeted. SCHEDULE UPDATE: NHL postpones tonight’s @Capitals at @NHLFlyers game. https://t.co/qrHzfOJRoa pic.twitter.com/xAUTByPBtF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021   The NHL is pausing all games from Wednesday through Saturday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. With no Flyers game tonight there will be less congestion in South Philadelphia. The Eagles-Football Team game is being played Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field after being pushed back due to the Washington Football Team having a number of players in COVID-19 protocols. UPDATE: No flyers game tonight. Less congestion in South Philly for the fans going to the Eagles game. https://t.co/tlzigM5IZs — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) December 21, 2021
NHL
KTLA

NHL to begin leaguewide shutdown Wednesday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run […]
NHL
phillyinfluencer.com

Upcoming Flyers games postponed due to COVID-19

The Philadelphia Flyers will have eight days off until their next game after the NHL postponed all games for the rest of this week on Tuesday. Mike Yeo’s team was scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, but due to rising positive COVID-19 cases in the Capitals squad, the league postponed the game. The team was also scheduled to visit rivals Pittsburgh on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, but that too was postponed to a later date.
NHL
NHL

