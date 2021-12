WASHINGTON – The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization representing the Black College Community, has partnered with Truist to launch a new scholarship program to meet the needs of students at historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and those from marginalized and underserved communities. A $3 million grant from Truist Financial Corporation through its Truist Charitable Fund, a donor-advised fund at the Winston-Salem Foundation, will establish a Truist scholarship program, providing $1 million a year over the next three years to HBCU students in Truist markets and financial support to complete college. Over 300 students will receive scholarships through the Truist scholarship program.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO