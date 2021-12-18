‘The Waltons’: This ‘Seinfeld’ Star’s First Role Came on Christmas Episode of Classic Series

You likely remember Ned Bellamy for his role in “Seinfeld” as Eddie Sherman (“Wait! You didn’t ask me about my ideas.”)

Although his role in “Seinfeld” was incredibly memorable and he is a fan-favorite character, Bellamy may also be recognizable to fans of classic TV. Bellamy appeared in a Christmas episode of “The Waltons” called “The Spirit.”

Ned Bellamy TV Career Begins with Classic Show

He actually made his TV debut as Paul, or “the spirit of Christmas,” on this 1979 episode of the classic and wholesome series. Paul is a Prisoner of War who escapes to Walton’s Mountain. As he is there, he actually helps the family slowly come to terms with the different war-related struggles John-Boy has gone through.

In Christmas spirit, his character is the emotionally intimate person that delivers a platter of morals to the table. It’s certainly unlike his other roles later on but proves he’s a diverse character actor.

After his appearance on “The Waltons,” Ned Bellamy would go on to have small roles in TV shows like “M*A*S*H,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Diff’rent Strokes.” His most memorable role in the ’90s, by a longshot, is as Eddie in “The Fatigues” episode of “Seinfeld” in 1996.

Here he plays a somewhat mentally unstable employee of Elaine. He gets promoted because Elaine is terrified by the concept of firing him. His hilarious voice makes the Eddie character that much more engaging. According to a 2017 guidebook called “Acting is Everything,” both Jerry Seinfeld and Bellamy sat down for an interview.

“Yes, and I was quite surprised when he showed up at rehearsal and that wasn’t his real voice,” Seinfeld revealed regarding his co-star’s fabulous acting performance.

For Ned Bellamy, “The Waltons” really helped launch his TV career. Since “Seinfeld,” we’ve seen him in “Boy Meets World,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “24,” “Under the Dome,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Paradise City.” His roles in the last few decades tend to be far more serious than his role in “Seinfeld.”

‘The Waltons’ New ‘Homecoming’

Recently, we also have some more of that “The Waltons” Christmas charm.

Back on December 19, 1971, “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” aired and helped spawn the original series. Now, about 50 years later, the story lives on through a remake.

In fact, Richard Thomas, who played the original John-Boy, even returned to narrate the new project. The original narrator was the series creator, Earl Hamner.

“I do like the idea of the two shows ‘holding hands’ across 50 years,” Thomas said, according to TV Insider. The story follows John Walton (Ben Lawson) as he is forced to work miles away from his family on Christmas. John Boy (Logan Shroyer) works to assure his family that the family patriarch is okay. At the same time, John Boy is learning a lot about himself in the process.