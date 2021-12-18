ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Waltons’: This ‘Seinfeld’ Star’s First Role Came on Christmas Episode of Classic Series

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pj2yQ_0dQYPSEt00

You likely remember Ned Bellamy for his role in “Seinfeld” as Eddie Sherman (“Wait! You didn’t ask me about my ideas.”)

Although his role in “Seinfeld” was incredibly memorable and he is a fan-favorite character, Bellamy may also be recognizable to fans of classic TV. Bellamy appeared in a Christmas episode of “The Waltons” called “The Spirit.”

Ned Bellamy TV Career Begins with Classic Show

He actually made his TV debut as Paul, or “the spirit of Christmas,” on this 1979 episode of the classic and wholesome series. Paul is a Prisoner of War who escapes to Walton’s Mountain. As he is there, he actually helps the family slowly come to terms with the different war-related struggles John-Boy has gone through.

In Christmas spirit, his character is the emotionally intimate person that delivers a platter of morals to the table. It’s certainly unlike his other roles later on but proves he’s a diverse character actor.

After his appearance on “The Waltons,” Ned Bellamy would go on to have small roles in TV shows like “M*A*S*H,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Diff’rent Strokes.” His most memorable role in the ’90s, by a longshot, is as Eddie in “The Fatigues” episode of “Seinfeld” in 1996.

Here he plays a somewhat mentally unstable employee of Elaine. He gets promoted because Elaine is terrified by the concept of firing him. His hilarious voice makes the Eddie character that much more engaging. According to a 2017 guidebook called “Acting is Everything,” both Jerry Seinfeld and Bellamy sat down for an interview.

“Yes, and I was quite surprised when he showed up at rehearsal and that wasn’t his real voice,” Seinfeld revealed regarding his co-star’s fabulous acting performance.

For Ned Bellamy, “The Waltons” really helped launch his TV career. Since “Seinfeld,” we’ve seen him in “Boy Meets World,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “24,” “Under the Dome,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Paradise City.” His roles in the last few decades tend to be far more serious than his role in “Seinfeld.”

‘The Waltons’ New ‘Homecoming’

Recently, we also have some more of that “The Waltons” Christmas charm.

Back on December 19, 1971, “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” aired and helped spawn the original series. Now, about 50 years later, the story lives on through a remake.

In fact, Richard Thomas, who played the original John-Boy, even returned to narrate the new project. The original narrator was the series creator, Earl Hamner.

“I do like the idea of the two shows ‘holding hands’ across 50 years,” Thomas said, according to TV Insider. The story follows John Walton (Ben Lawson) as he is forced to work miles away from his family on Christmas. John Boy (Logan Shroyer) works to assure his family that the family patriarch is okay. At the same time, John Boy is learning a lot about himself in the process.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: One Blooper Made It Into the Actual Series

Some of the most interesting facts about sitcoms involve bloopers or ad-libbed scenes. In one episode of Seinfeld, one blooper was so perfect everyone thought it made the episode better, so it stuck. Looper provided the details, with the episode in question being “The Parking Garage.” Called the fifth-best episode...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Thomas
Person
Ben Lawson
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Ned Bellamy
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
audacy.com

Sylvester Stallone to star in TV series for the first time

Even at 75 years old, Sylvester Stallone just won’t quit. The acting legend has one of the most impressive resumes in film history, and continues to add to it every chance he gets. Now, Stallone is looking to do something he surprisingly has never done in his career; star in a television show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Spirit#A Christmas Story
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Explains Why She Missed an Episode

The Waltons star Judy Norton recently explained why she missed an episode. Norton has been making a series about the hit classic called Behind The Scenes of The Waltons. In the series, the Mary Ellen Walton actress takes a look back at how the show was made and gives her opinion on certain episodes. She also gives fans plenty of insights about Mary Ellen.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why ‘Seinfeld’s Mean-Spirited Festivus Episode Stands Out in a Landscape of Sappy Christmas Specials

If an award were to be given to the best fake holiday of all time, it would surely go to Festivus, the Christmas alternative made famous by Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) in the classic 1997 Seinfeld episode, "The Strike." And how could it not? With zany Festivus traditions like the Airing of Grievances, the Feats of Strength, and an aluminum pole in place of a traditional Christmas tree, Festivus is unparalleled in terms of both humor and sheer ridiculousness.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Had a Christmas Reunion in 1977

A Christmas episode during the first season of Gunsmoke saw two brothers reuniting with each other. The show went on to become the longest on-air show of the time. After 20 years, the show ended in 1975. The cast came full circle, though. They reunited for Christmas only two years later, in 1977. It’s bittersweetly reminiscent of that first Christmas episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: Here’s the True Story Behind the Festivus Holiday

Festivus for the rest of us! Every Seinfeld super fan remembers the classic holiday from the television show involving George and the rest of the Costanzas. There were so many iconic moments from the program of the ten years that it was on television. Do you remember the one about the Marine Biologist? There was the one about The Rye. The one about the Big Salad. The lists go on and on. It was the perfect show about nothing. However, what about Festivus? Well, here is the true story behind the holiday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

332K+
Followers
34K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy