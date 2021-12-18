ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Martin Jones: Facing Senators

Jones will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Ottawa, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Carter Hart has...

CBS Philly

NHL Postpones Flyers-Capitals Game Tuesday As Washington Deals With COVID-Related Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. The NHL has postponed the Flyers-Capitals game as Washington deals with COVID-related issues. “The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established,” NHL Public Relations tweeted. SCHEDULE UPDATE: NHL postpones tonight’s @Capitals at @NHLFlyers game. https://t.co/qrHzfOJRoa pic.twitter.com/xAUTByPBtF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021   The NHL is pausing all games from Wednesday through Saturday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. With no Flyers game tonight there will be less congestion in South Philadelphia. The Eagles-Football Team game is being played Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field after being pushed back due to the Washington Football Team having a number of players in COVID-19 protocols. UPDATE: No flyers game tonight. Less congestion in South Philly for the fans going to the Eagles game. https://t.co/tlzigM5IZs — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) December 21, 2021
NHL
CBS Boston

NHL Officially Announces That Players Won't Participate In 2022 Winter Olympics In Beijing

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: There will be no Olympic hockey for NHL players in 2022. With the NHL dealing with several COVID-19 outbreaks around the league, which has forced several postponements over the last few weeks, the league announced Wednesday that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL Players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring every available option to enable our Players to participate in...
NHL
NESN

Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: No game Thursday

Ovechkin and the Capitals' game against the Islanders on Thursday was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Barring another change, Washington is still scheduled to face the Flyers on Tuesday. Ovechkin is among the NHL leaders with 22 goals and 47 points through 31 games this season.
NHL

