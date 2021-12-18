ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa named as of one the most popular Christmas destinations

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfLYy_0dQYOOdK00

(NEXSTAR) – An estimated 109 million Americans will travel out of town between Christmas and New Year’s Day this year. According to AAA, that’s 34% more than last year.

Unlike last year, when many destinations had strict COVID-19 protocols in place and the vaccine was not as accessible, more Americans are expected to visit places with warm temperatures and theme-park-heavy destinations.

Despite spread of omicron variant, AAA expects 109M Americans to travel for the holidays

Based on booking data through October, AAA has found the 11 most popular travel spots for the 2021 holiday season. Topping the list are Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California – home to Disney World and Disneyland, respectively.

Other top destinations include:

  • L as Vegas
  • New York City
  • Maui
  • Honolulu
  • Miami
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Phoenix
  • San Diego

In December 2020, when health care workers and older Americans began receiving the first administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, many of these popular travel locations had various safety protocols in place . While many of these restrictions have been lifted, some remain in effect. California, for example, just reinstated its indoor mask mandate through Jan. 15 .

Last year, California was recommending people from out-of-state quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the Golden State. Additionally, hotels were unable to accept out-of-state reservations for non-essential travel unless the reservation was for the minimum time period for quarantining. Disneyland didn’t even reopen until April of this year after closing its gates in March 2020.

Babies survive tornado, found in upside-down bathtub

Across the country in Florida, Disney World was opening at the end of 2020 . At the time, guests were required to wear face coverings, undergo temperature screenings, and make a reservation before visiting any of the parks. This year, reservations are still required throughout the holidays and into 2022.

In 2020, travelers heading to New York needed to have a COVID test within 72 hours before arriving in the state. Regardless of their test result, visitors needed to quarantine for three days upon arrival and get a COVID test again on the fourth day. If both tests came back negative, the traveler could exit quarantine.

That isn’t necessary this year. However, visitors to New York should pack a few masks. On Dec. 13, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered New York businesses to require mask wearing or implement a vaccine mandate .

Last year, Hawaii required everyone traveling to the islands to secure a negative COVID test 72 hours before departure, or else they’d have to quarantine upon arrival. Kauai went even further – mandating visitors quarantine for 14 days , regardless of a negative COVID test. This year, fully vaccinated travelers heading to Hawaii won’t need to take a COVID test or self-quarantine.

Am I still fully vaccinated? Booster shots confuse the answer

Travelers weren’t restricted to Nevada in 2020, but gatherings were. Through Christmas and New Year’s Eve, gatherings were limited to 25% capacity with everyone wearing masks. For the 2021 holidays, some capacity guidelines remain in place throughout Nevada and masks are required in most counties, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public spaces.

If you are traveling this holiday season or will be in public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding large gatherings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFLA

Tickets start at $39: Allegiant adds nonstop service to 2 cities from Sarasota-Bradenton airport

“The appeal of a warm winter getaway to Florida is never lost on our customers, and we’re thrilled to offer them what we think will be two new popular options for visiting Sarasota,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “These routes will also give Sarasota residents the chance to reconnect with family and friends in Tulsa and Washington, D.C.”
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
fox35orlando.com

Dazzling, 5-acres of Christmas decorations light up Florida home

MILTON, Fla. - An incredible array of Christmas decorations illuminated a home in Milton, Florida. The display has been part of "Robert Moore’s 5 Acres Of Christmas Lights," according to Foursquare, with local news reporting Moore began the tradition in 1989 when he built a home with his wife.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Weather#New York City#Nexstar#Americans#Aaa#Disney World
Bay News 9

What to expect for the holidays in Florida

The peak of the holiday season means large crowds in the sunshine state. And this year it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor activities. The stretch between Christmas and New Year's Day is a very busy time. Whether you're visiting or are a Florida resident, almost all of us have outdoor plans during that stretch.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

A million Christmas Lights at this Florida man's house!

Doug Alred in Jacksonville, Florida, has turned his home into a festive Florida wonderland. He says he started with just a few strands of lights 30 years ago, and now has 1 million!. He's competing on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" and if he wins, will take home $50,000...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Beaches around Destin lined with fences during offseason

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The fall doesn’t bring many visitors, but beachgoers in Okaloosa County will soon see a fenceline during their next sunset walk. Okaloosa County and the City of Destin signed off on a NuShore project meant to build back the area beaches. Tuesday, crews began stretching and installing the fence posts at […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Historic Longbeach Is a Sweet Reminder of Vanishing Old Florida

Longboat Key was ranked this year as one of the top five islands in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, and it’s easy to see why. This barrier island that straddles Sarasota and Manatee counties offers one of the most beautiful drives in Florida—an 11-mile, meticulously landscaped corridor lined with luxury condos, multimillion-dollar mansions and golf courses with glimpses of the Gulf of Mexico peeking through flowers and sea oats.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida history: State park near Tallahassee is an archaeological – and a modern – marvel

A quaint state-operated lodge is the centerpiece of this wilderness getaway about 15 miles south of downtown Tallahassee. The lodge, and the crystal-clear, deep-water springs a short walk behind it, are part of the 2,860-acre Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, one of the more popular sanctuaries for politicians and other residents of the capital city, not to mention people who converge on the wooded retreat from across the South.
FLORIDA STATE
attractionsmagazine.com

‘Christmas in Color’ drive-through display lights up Kissimmee

The “Christmas in Color” animated light show at Island H2O Live! water park in Kissimmee, Fla. lets visitors make merry memories from the comfort of their own car. Founded in 2015 by Wonderland Entertainment owner Richard Holdman, this mile-long holiday lights and music experience began with one residential display in 2006 and morphed into nine drive-through shows across the country.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFLA

WFLA

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy