ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Third woman accuses ‘Sex and the City’ actor Chris Noth of sexual assault

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gzpgi_0dQYONkb00

(NEXSTAR) – A third woman has come forward with accusations of sexual assault against “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth.

The woman, who spoke anonymously with the Daily Beast , was identified by the pseudonym “Ava.” Ava told the outlet she had met Noth while working as a hostess and singer at a New York City restaurant in 2010, when she was 18 years old. Her job, she said, was to stand outside the restaurant and lure customers inside before giving performances.

Noth visited the restaurant multiple times while Ava worked there, and was “always intoxicated,” the article stated. One night, he offered to sing duets with Ava, but later groped her at his table, and pulled her into his lap while “pressing me onto his erection,” she told the Daily Beast.

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

At the end of her shift, she claims Noth cornered her in a manager’s empty office where she was gathering her pay. Despite her protests (“At first, it felt as though I was the only person in the universe who could hear me saying no,” she said), Noth proceeded to kiss her and pull down her tights, at which point he touched her tampon, according to the accusations. She said she hoped “that would be the end of it,” but Noth continued to grope her, so she moved to a chair to try to push him away with such force that her “limbs hurt in the morning,” according to Ava.

Ava claims she eventually convinced Noth that they should meet up “somewhere else,” so he arranged to send a car for her, and bring her back to his apartment. She went home, and did not reply when he tried to contact her.

Friends of Ava’s — including the author of the article, who claims she attended the same school as Ava — say she told them of the alleged assault immediately after it happened in 2010.

Breakthrough infections may create ‘super immunity’ to COVID-19, study suggests

Noth continues to deny these allegations, as well as those put forth by two other women who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

“The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction,” Noth’s representative told People in response to the Daily Beast article. “As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Just prior to the allegations, Noth had appeared in the debut episode of “And Just Like That,” a follow-up series to “Sex and the City” streaming on HBO Max. However, his character — Mr. Big — died in the show’s first episode after a strenuous workout on his Peloton bike — a plot twist unbeknownst to Peloton at the time. The company responded to the shocking twist, clarifying that Big’s “lifestyle choices” were to blame for his cardiac event, and not the Peloton workout. Shortly afterward, Noth appeared in a viral ad for Peloton, which has since been pulled .

Both women who shared accusations with The Hollywood Reporter said Noth’s recent appearance in “And Just Like That” prompted them to come forward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Mom Boss: ‘Serial entrepreneur’ Michelle Allen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This month’s “Mom Boss” describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. From video production, a line of hair care products, and now sweets, Michelle Allen, owner of Mmelo Boutique Confections, tries to hit that sweet spot of balance between work and family.  “Even when I started the business, the bright red line for me was […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Ava, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two boys among four dead in apparent murder-suicide

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two boys, ages 5 and 2, were among four people killed Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide. Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said killed were Joseph Anderson Jr., 5, Jeffrey Anderson 2, and Kiara Anderson, 29, of Lithopolis. The suspected shooter is Joseph Anderson, 30, who was also found dead in the […]
LITHOPOLIS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex And The City#Actor#New York City#Nexstar#The Daily Beast
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop shooting victim has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot several times at the beginning of December in the Hilltop area has died. Anthony Merchant, 58, died in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Columbus Division of Police. Police said they were dispatched to a shooting on Thursday, December 2 at 2:21 a.m. on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Banner serves as reminder of the dangers of drunk driving

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever driven by the intersection of Dublin and Fishinger roads, you may have noticed a banner with three boys on it. NBC4’s Brad Johansen shares a story on the banner and how it serves as a Christmas decoration that is a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving, […]
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old girl accused of threatening to shoot up Butler County school

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl in Butler County has been charged with making terroristic threats after deputies said she threatened to shoot up a school.   According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a tip of a girl posting on TikTok that she would be “shooting on LJS,” “If not today, tomorrow.”  Another student called […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in the head when bullet comes through window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in northeast Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Glenshire Drive on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a 44-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Judge keeps death penalty chance for George Wagner IV

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged with killing eight people from a single family lost his attempt Wednesday to have the most serious charges and the possibility of a death penalty thrown out. Lawyers for George Wagner IV told a judge that the aggravated murder charges should be dismissed after Wagner’s brother, who pleaded guilty […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

180 foster kids receive bikes built by Ohio prisoners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the prison to the playground, 180 bikes that were built inside Ohio’s correctional institutes are now going to foster kids throughout Columbus. “When these things come in, they are ready to roll and hit the road with our kids,” said Elizabeth Crabtree, director of volunteers at Franklin County Childrens Services. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy