ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Here are the top travel destinations for Christmas and New Year’s

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3By0dC_0dQYOMrs00

(NEXSTAR) – An estimated 109 million Americans will travel out of town between Christmas and New Year’s Day this year. According to AAA, that’s 34% more than last year.

Unlike last year, when many destinations had strict COVID-19 protocols in place and the vaccine was not as accessible, more Americans are expected to visit places with warm temperatures and theme-park-heavy destinations.

Based on booking data through October, AAA has found the 11 most popular travel spots for the 2021 holiday season. Topping the list are Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California – home to Disney World and Disneyland, respectively.

Other top destinations include:

  • L as Vegas
  • New York City
  • Maui
  • Honolulu
  • Miami
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Phoenix
  • San Diego

In December 2020, when health care workers and older Americans began receiving the first administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, many of these popular travel locations had various safety protocols in place . While many of these restrictions have been lifted, some remain in effect. California, for example, just reinstated its indoor mask mandate through Jan. 15 .

Last year, California was recommending people from out-of-state quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the Golden State. Additionally, hotels were unable to accept out-of-state reservations for non-essential travel unless the reservation was for the minimum time period for quarantining. Disneyland didn’t even reopen until April of this year after closing its gates in March 2020.

Breakthrough infections may create ‘super immunity’ to COVID-19, study suggests

Across the country in Florida, Disney World was opening at the end of 2020 . At the time, guests were required to wear face coverings, undergo temperature screenings, and make a reservation before visiting any of the parks. This year, reservations are still required throughout the holidays and into 2022.

In 2020, travelers heading to New York needed to have a COVID test within 72 hours before arriving in the state. Regardless of their test result, visitors needed to quarantine for three days upon arrival and get a COVID test again on the fourth day. If both tests came back negative, the traveler could exit quarantine.

That isn’t necessary this year. However, visitors to New York should pack a few masks. On Dec. 13, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered New York businesses to require mask wearing or implement a vaccine mandate .

Crews may have discovered 1887 time capsule under Confederate statue in Virginia

Last year, Hawaii required everyone traveling to the islands to secure a negative COVID test 72 hours before departure, or else they’d have to quarantine upon arrival. Kauai went even further – mandating visitors quarantine for 14 days , regardless of a negative COVID test. This year, fully vaccinated travelers heading to Hawaii won’t need to take a COVID test or self-quarantine.

Travelers weren’t restricted to Nevada in 2020, but gatherings were. Through Christmas and New Year’s Eve, gatherings were limited to 25% capacity with everyone wearing masks. For the 2021 holidays, some capacity guidelines remain in place throughout Nevada and masks are required in most counties, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public spaces.

If you are traveling this holiday season or will be in public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding large gatherings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
NBC4 Columbus

Holiday travel amid the pandemic

What travelers say is different about this year. Central Ohio frontline nurses pleading for community …. Banner serves as reminder of the dangers of drunk …. Holiday COVID anxiety? Columbus Health Commissioner …. Monday evening forecast 12-20-21 Teens arrested after car chase with Columbus police. Afternoon Forecast: Dec. 20, 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Holiday travel up significantly at Columbus airport

Columbus (WCMH) – Holiday travel is back up across the nation, and in Columbus travel has increased by 58% since 2020, even with Covid-19 cases surging. The majority of travelers NBC 4 spoke with say they’ve felt a lot safer flying out because we now have different resources to keep us healthy. At-home rapid Covid-19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
kennythepirate.com

Disney’s “it’s a small world” to finally reopen after catastrophe

After quite the catastrophe on the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disneyland Park, Disney has announced that it should reopen soon. Read on to learn more about what exactly has prevented the attraction from opening during the holidays. it’s a small world Holiday Overlay. One of the amazing holiday...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Hawaii State
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Carnival Cruise Status Match Free Cruise

Who doesn’t love to go on a cruise? Okay fine there are definitely people who don’t, but most of the criticism I hear of cruises and cruise ships just doesn’t ring true to me. Sure there are people who only cruise and thus their experience in certain countries is a few hours in a port which is a travesty, but outside of that cruising provides an interesting way to get a taste of destinations while having a ton of fun.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
ftnnews.com

Top Travel Destinations for American Travelers This Holiday Season

After a year that started off with uncertainty, carefully planned vacations this holiday season look to be more feasible than last year. With the most wonderful time of year upon us, Booking.com shares the top places where US travelers can go during this festive time, as it is safe to do so.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Christmas#Holiday Season#Weather#Nexstar#Americans#Aaa#Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Elite Daily

Travel To These ‘Gram-Worthy Destinations Inspired By Pantone’s Color Of The Year

The Pantone Color of the Year 2022 has officially been announced, and periwinkle fans are excited. Created just for the upcoming year, Pantone’s Very Peri shade is the most gorgeous hue of red violet mixed with blue highlights, making it an aesthetic addition to your home decor and your bucket list. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before, and you may want to get a closer look by visiting some Very Peri places to travel to around the world.
TRAVEL
CBS Pittsburgh

AAA: Thursday Expected To Be One Of The Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holiday travel season has officially begun. AAA said travel is up about 30 to 35 percent from last year, and Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days this holiday season. The reason is since the pandemic significantly curtailed travel last year, most people are now eager to make holiday memories again with loved ones despite the new surge in COVID-19 cases. KDKA talked with several people who said they’re vaccinated and wearing a mask, so they feel they are doing all they can to be safe. AAA said 90 percent of people will drive to their holiday destination this year, as opposed to flying. “You need to give yourself plenty of time, number one, heading out the door,” Jim Garrity with AAA said. “That’s going to help you offset any negative mental energy and also put you in a better position to enjoy the holidays so you’re not more stressed out than you need to be. It’s a very stressful time of the year, to begin with, let alone when you’re running two hours late to your destination.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Travel Boom At MIA Comes As Omicron Cases Continue To Rise

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Holiday travel continues to boom as many who have not seen family in since the start of pandemic are flying again. “It’s crazy I think it’s a lot of people,” said traveler Tracy Stocklingsky, reacting to people packing airports in record numbers. TSA is now reporting that since December 16 they are screening more than 2 million people every day. The trend can be seen at Miami International Airport, where officials say they had the highest number of travelers ever last Sunday, breaking the previous travel record with more than 165,000 passengers. Officials say they don’t see things slowing anytime soon. “We...
MIAMI, FL
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy