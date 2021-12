MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Holiday travel continues to boom as many who have not seen family in since the start of pandemic are flying again. “It’s crazy I think it’s a lot of people,” said traveler Tracy Stocklingsky, reacting to people packing airports in record numbers. TSA is now reporting that since December 16 they are screening more than 2 million people every day. The trend can be seen at Miami International Airport, where officials say they had the highest number of travelers ever last Sunday, breaking the previous travel record with more than 165,000 passengers. Officials say they don’t see things slowing anytime soon. “We...

