Omicron cases doubling at least every 3 days, says WHO

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland], December 18 (ANI): Amid the unabated spread of the Omicron cases around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said infection numbers of the new variant is doubling at least every 3 days. The new variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta strain...

TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
Daily Mail

Covid cases are NOT doubling every two days: Modelling justifying Javid's claim there were 200,000 Omicron infections a day is quietly abandoned by health officials

The modelling used to justify Sajid Javid’s claim that there were 200,000 Omicron infections a day has been abandoned by health officials. The UK Health Security Agency had assumed infections were doubling every 1.9 days but it now says this has become ‘less valid’ due to ‘behaviour change’.
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
Reuters

Large holiday gatherings in U.S. not safe even if boosted, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Americans vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 can be with family over the holidays but attending large gatherings is not safe, even for those who received a booster dose, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. The United States faces a second Christmas...
buffalonynews.net

Gujarat's Rajkot reports its first Omicron case

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI): The first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the Rajkot district of Gujarat, said the district collector Arun Mahesh Babu on Sunday. The patient is a 23-year-old Tanzanian national, studying at RK University, Rajkot. He has been admitted to the...
WebMD

Omicron Not Less Severe Than Delta, UK Study Says

Dec. 22, 2021 -- A study conducted in the United Kingdom says there’s no evidence the Omicron variant causes less severe reactions than the Delta variant. “The study finds no evidence of Omicron having lower severity than Delta, judged by either the proportion of people testing positive who report symptoms, or by the proportion of cases seeking hospital care after infection,” says a blog post by researchers from the U.K.’s Imperial College London. “However, hospitalization data remains very limited at this time.”
The Independent

‘No country can boost its way out of the pandemic’ – World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation has warned that “no country can boost its way out” of the Covid-19 pandemic.The rush for wealthy countries to roll-out the additional Covid vaccine doses is making it harder for other nations to get hold of the jab and is “likely to prolong the pandemic”, according to the World Health Organisation’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu.He also warned that it is wrong for any nation to think that boosters alone can guarantee that everyone has a safe festive season.He told  a WHO press conference: “No country can boost its way out of the pandemic and boosters...
