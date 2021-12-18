Arlington man indicted in connection to fentanyl overdose deaths

ARLINGTON, Tenn.– An Arlington man was arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose deaths in the area, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.

On November 15, TBI agents and the drug task force began investigating distribution of fentanyl in the Arlington area. The investigation was expanded to include MPD’s Organized Crime Unit three days later.

The Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hunter Logan with two counts of second-degree homicide on Thursday (Dec. 16).

On Friday, TBI along with the 25th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF), and MPD joined officers with the Tennessee Department of Correction searched Logan’s home in the 5800 block of Reed Bend Cove, where they found suspected drugs and weapons.

Logan was arrested on two indicted counts of second-degree homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.