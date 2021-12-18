ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

 4 days ago
FILE - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit ready for use at a Dallas County Health and Human Services drive up vaccine site in Mesquite, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021. While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S. There is much that is unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious than previous versions, makes people sicker or more easily thwarts the vaccine or breaks through the immunity that people get from a bout of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements.

The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.

The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward, reversing a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.

OSHA said in a statement that it would not issue citations before the listed dates “so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”

The mandate was previously slated to take effect Jan. 4.

The Biden administration’s vaccine requirement applies to companies with 100 or more employees and covers about 84 million U.S. workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. There are exceptions, including for those who work outdoors or only at home.

Administration officials estimate that the mandate will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.

ms3250
4d ago

I will give up my, job before getting this jab by coercion. Even if I believed the jab was effective, which it is not. Even if it would stop the spread, which it doesn’t. Even if proven safe over long term use, no studies being done. These mandates though coercion are unethical and wrong. We cannot comply. A government that can do this, can do anything to you “for your own good.” This would be trend of the US as we know it.

Ley
4d ago

We have to unite and push back like the people are doing in Europe. They want us in fear, but one thing they fear is people being awakened.

Keith Frey
4d ago

The Biden administration thinks they are above the law and is try to get OSHA in with them. What part of my body my choice not to mention they're violating basic human rights, he Constitution and the Nuremberg act are they not understanding.

