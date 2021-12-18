Cape May zoo introduces red panda David Bowie
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — There’s a staaaaaar-maaaaaan watching from the zoo. He’d like to come and meet us, but he’s munching...pressofatlanticcity.com
Near lifelong David Bowie fan (since age 7 in '73). Greatest Rock Star of my life and a truly great person too.Seeing this cool little panda take on this name brings a big smile! *And ya gotta be cool if you're gonna be named David Bowie. My wife sent me this article. I'm going to have to her to visit him! It's been too long since we've been to the Cape May Zoo, and it's such a good one. Obviously, there's some groovy, smart people working there too!Marc⚡
