ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Latest Rumors on Bray Wyatt's WWE, AEW and Impact Contract Talks; Star's Future

By Mike Chiari
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

There is reportedly some interest from WWE, All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling in signing Bray Wyatt, but the former WWE and Universal champion is in no hurry to make a decision. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Wyatt is currently focused...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

How much money did Bray Wyatt make in WWE?

One of the most shocking names released by WWE in the last period was certainly that of Bray Wyatt, former WWE World Champion and former Universal Champion of the company. After a long and very fruitful stint, with Wyatt having managed to create a character that made him rise among the best and most followed Superstar of the WWE or the Fiend, Wyatt found himself instead from one day to the next without work, with his behavior that in the long run sent the management of the Stamford-based company into a rage, enough to release him.
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest update on Bray Wyatt's WWE release

One of the most shocking moments of WWE in this very strange 2021, also due to the covid-19 pandemic, which has engulfed WWE like many other world companies, was the release of Bray Wyatt, one of the Superstars most loved and most followed of the entire roster of the federation, especially after the creation of the evil The Fiend, Wyatt's alter ego, seen for several months on-screen.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Dave Meltzer
ewrestlingnews.com

The Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Did It (Crazy Video)

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, 24-year Elisah Spencer has been arrested for attacking Seth Rollins during Monday’s episode of RAW. The charges against him include attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event). Spencer has since taken to social media to explain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Universal#Firefly Fun House
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
Distractify

Fans Are Suggesting the Fight Between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Was Rigged

As Jake Paul ventures deeper into his career as a professional boxer, he's attempting to prove his skill by taking on former champions and experienced pros. His latest fight was against 39-year-old former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The fight between the two appeared to end with Jake's victory after he connected a right overhand and knocked Tyron out, but some are now calling that knockout into question.
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

Tyron Woodley’s mom goes ballistic over Jake Paul fight question

@coverageworld TYRONWOODLEY ‘s MOM EXPLODES AFTER BEING ASKED “WHAT WENT WRONG FOR TYRONWOODLEY TONIGHT” JAKEPAUL 12.18.21 COVERAGEWORLD ♬ original sound – COVERAGEWORLD. Tyron Woodley’s mom was filled with emotions after her son’s knockout loss to Jake Paul on Saturday night. During the fight,...
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Matt Hardy Describes Differences Between WWE's Vince McMahon and AEW's Tony Khan

Matt Hardy has been a member of AEW's roster for nearly two years now and in a new interview with EssentiallySports he broke down the biggest difference between his current boss, AEW president Tony Khan, and his old boss in WWE Chairman Vince McMahon — approachability. He explained (h/t Wrestling Inc.), "I think AEW is very special because the mentality AEW uses, starting from Tony Khan all the way down, is really just 'come in, do your job, work hard, be part of the team and let's make this product as good as possible.' They don't really try and force people into a hierarchy, they don't try and reign by fear. And everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him, where at WWE it's quite the opposite with Vince.
NFL
boxingnewsandviews.com

Jake Paul In Line To Fight Son Of Boxing Legend

Jake Paul has taken the world by storm in recent days. Appearing on genuine, legitimate professional sports networks like ESPN, Sky Sports and Showtime even. Not just the younger generation audience he has peaked interest in. Paul is even getting some old school boxing fans to take a look to...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy