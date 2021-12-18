ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee-Memphis game canceled

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tennessee (8-2) and Memphis (6-4) were slated to play Saturday at noon EST.

The in-state contest at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee has been canceled.

UT press release:

Saturday’s Memphis-Tennessee game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase.

The Vols will next play host to Arizona Dec. 22 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and ESPN2 will televise the matchup.

How to watch #6 Arizona at #19 Tennessee, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Arizona Wildcats will meet the Tennessee Volunteers in college basketball action on Wednesday night from Thompson-Boling Arena. Arizona will look to keep their undefeated season alive when they head to Knoxville as they go for their 13th win of the season. Meanwhile, Tennessee is coming off another win, this time they knocked off South Carolina Upstate 96-52 to pick up their 9th win of the year.
Wisconsin schedules game with George Mason

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men's basketball team officially announced that it has scheduled a game against George Mason set for Thursday at the Kohl Center. Tip is set for 6 p.m. (CT) on Big Ten Network. Wisconsin had been seeking a new opponent after being notified that previously...
Badgers Find Replacement Opponent

MADISON, WI (WSAU) The Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team will play on Thursday night, announcing that George Mason University will replace Morgan State on the schedule. Morgan State had to opt-out after a COVID-19 outbreak in the program. The Patriots were also looking for a replacement opponent after Coppin State had to back out of a scheduled game between the schools as well.
Scouting report: No. 6 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

The Star's Bruce Pascoe breaks down the starting lineups, storylines and stats as the No. 6-ranked Arizona Wildcats prepare to take on the No. 19-ranked Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday night in Knoxville. What: No. 6 Arizona (11-0) at No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn. When: 5 p.m. TV:...
Watch: John Fulkerson Talks to Media After Huge Night

The No. 19 Tennessee Vols pulled off a 77-73 upset win over No. 6 Arizona in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night, marking their most impressive win of the year by far. In the win, the Tennessee veterans shined, but none did more so than six-year senior John Fulkerson. 'Fulky' scored a season-high 24 points with 10 rebounds on a night where he became the co-leader in most games played in Tennessee basketball history (tied with Wayne Chism).
Former Arizona assistant Justin Gainey prepares Tennessee to face Wildcats

After coaching and mentoring Christian Koloko during his freshman year at Arizona, watching the 7-foot Cameroonian take the first steps toward becoming the menacing rim-protector he is today, Justin Gainey now has to figure out how to beat him. Gainey, an assistant coach at Arizona during the 2018-19 and 2019-20...
