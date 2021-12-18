ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking SEC football team recruiting classes after final day of early signing period

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The final day of the football early signing period has concluded.

The early signing period for 2022 football signing classes took place Dec. 15-17.

Following the conclusion of the final day during the early signing period on Friday, 247Sports provided updated recruiting class team rankings for Southeastern Conference schools.

Below are composite rankings following the final day during the early signing period. Rankings were last updated on Friday at 9:48 p.m. EST.

