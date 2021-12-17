ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard Hubbard Dead At 62: The Roots Bassist Cause of Death Tragic

By Angeline Sicily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard Hubbard, a musician who famously rose to fame with The Roots, has died. He was 62. The Roots' founding and former bassist reportedly died on Thursday, leaving his wife Stephanie Hubbard in extreme pain and grief. In a statement to Philadelphia's ABC 6, Stephanie revealed that Hubbard's death...

Sara Gray
5d ago

God in the name of Jesus, give the family comfort,strength to be able to go through their process of grief, healing, and deliverance, Amen.

Connie Bracamonte
5d ago

the hospital didn't let her sit with him while he was still alive and needed her, but they let her sit with him after he's gone. what's wrong with this picture. I guess covid-19 only comes around while your love one's are alive.

Dorothy James
4d ago

Why wasn't she allowed in the hospital in the beginning, but at the end due to Covid? The time should have been when he was alive for support.

