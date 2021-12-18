Andre Iguodala On Playing With Wiggins: “We Had A Common Teammate, Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Had Nothing But Positive Things To Say About Wiggs. He Liked Playing With Wiggs. That Was All I Needed To Hear, To Be Honest, Because Jimmy Doesn't Like Anybody.”
The Golden State Warriors are back to winning ways, currently enjoying a three-game winning streak. The attention has been on Stephen Curry and his three-point record since the start of the season, and now that he has surpassed Ray Allen's record, the team is back to focusing on winning a...fadeawayworld.net
