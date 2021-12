The GBPUSD traded above and below the 100/200 hour MA yesterday, closing just above the MAs at the end of the day. In the Asian session today, the price fell back below the 100 hour moving average (blue line currently at 1.3261) and briefly below the 200 hour moving average (currently at 1.32482). However, those breaks were short-lived and the price quickly move back above the 100 hour moving average, and started the extension to the upside after traders based against the 100 hour moving average and pushed the price above the highs from yesterday.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO