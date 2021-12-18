OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

A Supreme Court showdown is likely to occur over the reinstatement of the vaccine mandate for large businesses. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Friday lifted a November injunction that had blocked the COVID-19 employer-based vaccination and testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which applies to businesses with 100 employees or more. Within hours of the ruling, at least three petitions were filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to immediately block the mandate. The NRF and other trade associations also appealed to the Supreme Court.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO