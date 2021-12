One awesome Bleach cosplay is ready for Orihime Inoue's big return to anime soon! Tite Kubo recently returned to manga to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Bleach first running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it was far from the only new avenue for fans of the action series. The series has also been confirmed to return for a new anime that will finally adapt the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, long after the original anime run came to its truncated end. That means the fan favorites are all making their comeback to anime as well.

