Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for another sneaky plan from the Heeters with the preview pages from the manga's newest chapter! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an intriguing new stage as now that Granolah has found out the truth about his past, the Heeters have fully become the main antagonist for the arc as a whole. This means that Granolah is now readying to take on the Heeters before they can make their plans a reality, but the first look at the next Dragon Ball Super chapter teases that they have even more tricks in store.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO