ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How to give your table a festive makeover

By Carolyn Asome
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JosRa_0dQYCEfE00

Anya Hindmarch, designer

I love thoughtful touches on a Christmas table. This year my table will be laden with our crackers, complete with funny (hopefully!) jokes, hats and stickers. There will also be one of our ceramic baubles at each place-setting – a little something to decorate their trees for years ahead.

Twig Hutchinson, Minford journal

Add impact and colour without splashing out on new table linen by using wrapping paper as an oversized place setting for each of your guests: marbled papers from Compton Marbling or Shepherds bookbinders. Cut a standard sheet in half and then lay your placement on top, including the cutlery, etc. Also, vintage madeleine moulds, easily found on Etsy or eBay, make the prettiest tapered candle holders.

Charlie McCormick , gardener

Our Christmas table is a white tablecloth, on which we have lots of candles and narcissus paperwhites – a type of daffodil which you can force to flower inside during the winter months and which I sometimes put into smaller silver cups. But really I love just foraging for anything I can find – rose hips look great.

Paula Sutton, Hill House Vintage

I think napkins are great at elevating a table. I have napkin rings of every kind, but otherwise make your own with twine or string. Look for bay leaves or holly to thread through the twine. Better still, if you find a leaf that is large and flat, you can write your guest’s name on it as a place-card for a very special touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzwe0_0dQYCEfE00
Table talk: marbled crackers, £56 for 6, skyemcalpinetavola.com Photograph: Skye McAlpine/The Observer

Phil John Perry, florist

A centrepiece down the middle of your table can be created with minimal effort with whatever you can find outside – holly, spruce, bay leaves and herbs – and by tangling the stems of one flower into the next. I like things at different levels to have different focal points; use upside down bowls or vintage glasses as plinths on which to rest other bowls of fruit or nibbles, to create an interesting “up and down” effect.

Laura Jackson, Glassette

I always do DIY crackers (from any great craft store). It’s a way of giving a lovely present which isn’t nail clippers. I always paint them myself (or this year my daughter is helping) with bold stripes of acrylic paint and then I tie around coloured chunky velvet at either end for something very personalised.

Caroline Kent, Scribble & Daub

I’m all about paper for decorating – it’s affordable and sustainable. Find vintage streamers online and at vintage markets which you can weave over the table, adding bowls of marzipan fruits and sugared almonds for an extra treat and some fun festive colour without resorting to the usual clichéd shades.

Tina Vaia, designer

A Christmas table has to be fun – and starts with a great tablecloth. I love creating a high/low effect with tapered candles and branches, as it makes a good visual landscape and you never want anything that cuts off the person opposite. My platters and bowls are raised, too, so you can squeeze other dishes alongside, as there is never enough space.

Milli Proust, florist

I love using straw flowers because they shine in the candlelight and they make a beautiful scene for as little as £10 a bunch. Cut them to different heights and stick them in bottles or stoneware vases, place them next to different candles and they will glow so beautifully. They also work well with wintery foliage.

Skye McAlpine, food writer

I always want my table to look bountiful, as if it’s from a painting. This means lots of candles at different heights and stacked-up cake stands on which I stick pears, apples, grapes or leafy clementines to create a sense of abundance. Smaller bowls of nuts, chocolates and gold coins strewn down the centre of the table can also look very festive.

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Table A#Compton Marbling#Shepherds#Hill House Vintage
BobVila

12 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Look Cleaner Than It Really Is

Sometimes you have to fake it ’til you make it. Other times, you might not even care about making it—you’re perfectly OK with faking it forever. If that’s how you feel about having a clean kitchen, know that you’re not alone. A recent survey revealed that women, even more than men, rely on some surprising shortcuts to avoid doing a whole household chore. For example, more than half of women admit to spot cleaning the floor rather than sweeping and mopping all of it. (Only a third of men confessed to this slapdash solution.)
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

13 quick tips for cleaning your house

This week, I want to share with you my tips for using what you probably already have in your kitchen – and not necessarily in your cleaning cupboard either – to get everything sparkling. I’m a huge fan of finding exactly the right product for each task, but sometimes it’s best to act quickly rather than wait until you have time to pop to the shops. One of my favourite sayings is never let the perfect get in the way of the good, and this is certainly true when it comes to cleaning your house – so I hope you find these quick-and-not-so-dirty tips useful.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Domaine

Get Ready to See These Home Trends Everywhere in 2022, According to Etsy

It was quite a year for interior design. Thanks to extended periods of time spent in our homes, decorators suddenly had the urge to revamp everything about them. We spent the past year embracing current trends, like all things cozy, neutral, and textural, (yes, our crush on Scandi style still perseveres). But now, it's time to usher in some fresh, new trend predictions for 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

How to Tell Your Friends You're Not Giving Holiday Gifts This Year

When buying gifts for your circle of friends has become more of a chore than a treat, it's time to cut back. "Gift giving usually starts very organically," says Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, but it often balloons as friends get married and have children, and then dwindles as you and your inner circle settle in different towns or states. Eventually, "it has been years since you saw them and the gift exchange by mail that was fabulous in your mid-twenties is starting to feel stale," she says. And while it's not rude to trim your list, it's important to let your friends know in advance. "To give nothing at all, with no background conversation, is a sure way to minimize the relationship," says Smith. Here's how to broach the topic.
LIFESTYLE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

How to infuse a chic midcentury modern vibe in your home decor

Midcentury modern design remains both hip and classic. With walnut wood finishes, rich leather and brass accents, this timeless style is more popular than ever. From internet and flea market finds to classics that have been passed down through the generations, here are some tips on how to infuse a midcentury vibe into your home decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Telegraph

How to save thousands on your home renovation and give your living space an update

If you’re about to start on a renovation or an extension, you’ll probably have noticed that the cost of building materials has shot up across 2021. The situation has been caused by shortages due to the closure of factories and mills during both 2020 and 2021 – as well as a surge in demand as a result of the home-improvement boom of the past 18 months, the impact of Brexit on imports, and the lack of HGV drivers.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Cleaning Hacks to Get Your Home in Shape for the Holidays

During the holiday hustle and bustle, it’s easy to let clutter develop and a few regularly handled tasks to skip your mind. But now that you’ve trimmed the tree and wrapped the presents, it’s time to focus your attention on those to-dos before guests come bursting through the door. With...
HOME & GARDEN
Commonwealth Journal

That festive holiday table

I'm hosting a small Christmas get-together soon, which means I have spent way too long scanning holiday party recipes on just about every site on the internet. It's made me realize what an interesting food category this is, with trends so embedded that neither time nor source seem interested in bucking them.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

86K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy