Aurora, CO

Nome Park Shooting: 2 More Teenage Suspects Arrested, Face Attempted Murder Charges

By Danielle Chavira
 4 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they arrested two more people in connection to the shootings of six teenagers at Nome Park on Nov. 15 . Investigators with the Aurora Police Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team, also known as FAST, members of the Aurora SWAT team arrested a 15-year-old boy as he was getting inside his vehicle at a shopping center near 6th Avenue and Chambers Road.

(credit: CBS)

The second teen, only identified as a 16-year-old boy, was arrested during a traffic stop on North Potomac Way. Police say both were arrested without incident and face charges of attempted first degree murder.

As of now, the suspects identities have not been released.

Two other 15-year-old suspects were arrested days after the shootings. One of them was a student at Aurora Central High School, near Nome Park.

Anyone who has more information about the shooting at Nome Park is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers. They can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $7,000 reward.

22K+
Post
14M+
Views
