ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets star Kevin Durant placed in NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety ptotocols

By Daily News Sports Desk, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

The shorthanded Nets suffered another major blow on Saturday.

The team announced that superstar Kevin Durant has entered into the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The announcement comes as the Nets already had seven players sidelined this week either for a positive COVID test or being in close proximity to a positive person.

The Nets (21-8) are scheduled to play the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Developing story, check back for details.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Brooklyn Nets Must Trade Kyrie Irving: "How Can You Have A Championship Team When One Of Your Main Guys Don’t Want To Sacrifice?"

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of Kyrie Irving's biggest critics. The Big Diesel hasn't hidden his disappointment with the Brooklyn Nets point guard, taking shots at him after the player revealed he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine. Three months after that, Shaq hasn't changed his mind about Kyrie. Even though...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid#Nets#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Rolling Stone

The NBA’s War on Omicron Christmas: Behind Closed Doors with Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Swabber Superstars

The freezer-truck drivers had finally hauled off the last of the body bags by early autumn, from a makeshift Covid morgue in the city’s parking lot across the street. And by the time Kyrie Irving turned the corner last Friday evening to the Brooklyn Nets’ riverside practice facility in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, he was let right in. But Omicron had grinched into town for the holidays, and the NBA’s rigorous testing once again provided early indicators of an unrelenting virus. On the 17th day of December, the league had sent its who’s-who to quarantine: eight Nets a-swabbing, seven Bulls...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Mocks Kendrick Perkins: “Why Do Your Knuckles Look Like You Dipped Them In Baking Powder? You Look Like You Been Fighting Bricks.”

Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins are both former basketball players, who now work on ESPN as sports analysts. The team got together once again for work and engaged in some shenanigans behind the scenes. Jefferson spotted Perkins' ashy knuckles and brought out the camera, making a video and asking why...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant criticizes youngster on Twitter over fancy dribble move

Kevin Durant is known for the unapologetic way with which he operates on social media, and a youth basketball player is the latest to feel the wrath of the Brooklyn Nets star. A clip went viral on social media that shows a young basketball player putting a fancy move on a defender before launching a three-pointer. The shot was unsuccessful.
NBA
Daily News

The Nets need Joe Harris more than ever

The Nets have much bigger things to worry about right now as ten of their players are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols following positive COVID tests. Alas, whether it’s the right move or not, there remain basketball games to be played. In order to win basketball games, you need to put the ball in the hoop, and the Nets have struggled to do that with the same efficiency since losing ...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy