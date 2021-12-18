Nets star Kevin Durant placed in NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety ptotocols

The shorthanded Nets suffered another major blow on Saturday.

The team announced that superstar Kevin Durant has entered into the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The announcement comes as the Nets already had seven players sidelined this week either for a positive COVID test or being in close proximity to a positive person.

The Nets (21-8) are scheduled to play the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

