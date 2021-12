United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is warning that Verizon and AT&T’s 5G rollout would be catastrophic for the airline industry. Verizon and AT&T spent over $68 billion on C-band spectrum for their 5G networks. C-band spectrum is squarely in the mid-band range, making it ideal for 5G. Unfortunately, the spectrum is very close to the same frequencies airline altimeters use. Although T-Mobile spent $9 billion, it was largely to fill out its existing spectrum, spectrum that poses no danger to the airline industry. Verizon and AT&T, in contrast, delayed their rollout of the new spectrum before agreeing to throttle back the power in an effort to avoid issues.

