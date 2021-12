In October 2021, I was on a quick trip to Lucknow and flew back on Air India to Delhi after the trip. I tried to stretch my departure from the hotel in Lucknow only because I was under the impression that there was no lounge at Lucknow airport, which has been the case for a long time. However, as I passed the security check at the airport, I saw a direction board pointing towards The Lucknow Airport Domestic Lounge on the first floor of the airport’s domestic pier. I had almost approached a fast-food counter to get a grab-and-go meal packed for the flight since, this being a less than two-hour flight, there would have been no meal served on the plane.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO