Passengers on CrossCountry trains are being urged to complete their Christmas journeys on Thursday, ahead of a strike by members of the RMT union on 24 December.The dispute is a familiar one: the role of guards.The RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “There has been a systematic attempt by CrossCountry to undermine the role of the senior conductors and train managers by drafting in other staff to do their jobs.“CrossCountry need to understand that they already have trained and competent guards that are available and ready to work.“They need to stop with their underhand measures and attempts to train up various...

TRAFFIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO