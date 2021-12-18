Weekend Report: Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings to $121.5M Domestic First Day, Second All-Time to Avengers: Endgame, Sets Sights on Infinity War & Force Awakens with $245-265M Frame

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here and fans are comparing the film to Avengers: Endgame. The most ambitious crossover event in cinematic history has some steep competition from your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The movie is already breaking box office day 1 records and only looks to build more momentum as the weekend continues. Marvel has to feel pretty good about it's chances at the first billion-dollar movie of the pandemic era after the early reactions to No Way Home. The movie is filled with feel-good moments and things that will make a theater stand up and cheer. Endgame is now remembered for those massive theater reactions. But, it's become clear that those compilations are going to start popping up on YouTube with more and more regularity as the next few days pass. Is one better than the other? Time will tell. Neither are perfect films, but they both signify what's so special about that theater experience.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO