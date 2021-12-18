ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis vs. UT game cancelled due to Memphis team outbreak

 4 days ago

Saturday morning's University of Memphis vs. Tennessee men's basketball game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol within the Memphis basketball program.

Not only was this game cancelled, but it appears the game will not be made up. "There is no way in our schedule with what we have (to make up the game vs. Memphis)," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said. " We have no open dates."

On social media, it was a Twitter explosion:

On 790 The Bet in Memphis announcers at Bridgestone decided to start their broadcast of a Tennessee inner-squad game. Full coverage on Memphis and college hoops on Memphis' Sports Station, 92.9 FM ESPN.

