ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements.

The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.

The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward, reversing a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.

OSHA said in a statement that it would not issue citations before the listed dates “so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”

The mandate was previously slated to take effect Jan. 4.

The Biden administration's vaccine requirement applies to companies with 100 or more employees and covers about 84 million U.S. workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. There are exceptions, including for those who work outdoors or only at home.

Administration officials estimate that the mandate will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is blocked nationwide by federal judge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the COVID-19 shots. The...
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#The U S Court Of Appeals#Republican
freightwaves.com

OSHA plans ‘enforcement discretion’ after court reinstates vax mandate

Trucking companies and other private businesses covered by the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate have been given a small amount of compliance breathing room by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after a federal appeals court reinstated the rule. In a decision issued late Friday, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
chainstoreage.com

Vaccine mandate for large employers reinstated; OSHA gives some leeway

A Supreme Court showdown is likely to occur over the reinstatement of the vaccine mandate for large businesses. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Friday lifted a November injunction that had blocked the COVID-19 employer-based vaccination and testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which applies to businesses with 100 employees or more. Within hours of the ruling, at least three petitions were filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to immediately block the mandate. The NRF and other trade associations also appealed to the Supreme Court.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Joins Lawsuit to Block OSHA Vaccine Mandate Rule

In a press release, Governor Mark Gordon said Wyoming asked the Supreme Court to halt implementation of the emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which mandates vaccines for businesses with 100 or more employees. The mandate issued by President Joe Biden would have directed...
WYOMING STATE
restaurantdive.com

OSHA vaccine mandate is back on for now as appeals court dissolves stay

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Friday lifted the injunction blocking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccination Emergency Temporary Standard (BST Holdings, LLC et al v. OSHA, et al, No. 21-4080 (6th Cir. Dec. 17, 2021)). The decision comes by way of a 2-1 vote by a...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KULR8

Montana Gov. issues guidance related to OSHA vaccine mandate

HELENA, Mont. – Following the announcement that OSHA would start issuing penalties related to its coronavirus vaccination mandate starting Jan. 10, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared guidance on the mandate relating to Montana’s vaccine law. Initially, the OSHA mandate was challenged and its enforcement was temporarily banned until...
MONTANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

392K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy