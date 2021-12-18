ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Omicron variant confirmed in Douglas County

By Knss Staff
The Lawrence and Douglas County Health Department announced Friday the first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Douglas County by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

This is the second confirmed case in the state, with the first reported in Franklin County. Health officials say the person is a vaccinated adult who has received a booster dose.

The omicron variant has rapidly spread across the country since the first confirmed U.S. case was identified on December 1.

Health officials urge people to get vaccinated and boosted, to help prevent serious disease and death. They also say to wear a mask, get tested and social distance.

