ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Oppo Find N vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – The foldables compared

By Bharat Bhushan
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago

The foldable phone segment is not as flooded as the mainstream smartphone market, thus every new model sparks interest amongst early adopters. The launch of the OPPO Find N foldable phone has piqued the attention of tech enthusiasts who were longing for a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Microsoft Duo 2 competitor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253pR4_0dQY5tuT00

OPPO

OPPO’s new folding phone was revealed at the INNO Day annual event alongside some other interesting tech that garnered a lot of attention. The company has been working on the foldable device for some time now and didn’t want to rush things to take on the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 3 , which is currently the best overall foldable one can bet on. Find N takes a slightly different approach to the foldable form factor, but can it dethrone the leader? Let’s find out more about the phone, and how it stacks up against the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Design and display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dMjq_0dQY5tuT00

OPPO

The basic design of both phones is quite similar: they open up like a handbook to offer the tablet-like big screen real-estate, and then in the folded position, the small display on the front cover acts as the secondary screen when you don’t want to open the device. OPPO and Samsung both have gone for the aluminum frame and hinge covering for the devices. Gorilla Glass Victus for the front and rear protects both these foldables from inevitable scratches.

The volume rocker buttons on OPPO’s foldable are placed to the left while the recessed power button on the right side houses the fingerprint sensor, too. On the Samsung device, all these buttons are on the right side. Both models have hole-punch cameras on the front and the cover display with a slight difference in their placement. OPPO chose the left corner while Samsung went with the centrally-aligned camera on the top right of the main screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i05NS_0dQY5tuT00

OPPO

The Find N has a better hand feel to it while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 goes for a sleek and protected look thanks to the IPX8 waterproof rating. At the launch event, OPPO highlighted the ergonomic design of the device, and that could be a gamechanger for users with small hands.

OPPO’s foldable has a slightly shorter and wider design, while the Z Fold 3 has a taller appearance. The camera housing on the Find N’s rear is arguably more attractive owing to the smooth transition from the main glass to the module, something similar to the Find X3 Pro. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, however, has a contemporary pill-shaped housing that looks a bit odd on a premium flagship device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248Pb6_0dQY5tuT00

OPPO

OPPO’s screen crease is less obvious at the folding position thanks to the 12-layer Serene Display, which has a 0.03mm layer of ultra-thin glass. Other than that, the display specifications on the devices are pretty straightforward. Find N has a 5.49-inch 18:9 full HD AMOLED display on the front while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch 25:9 AMOLED display. OPPO’s device has an aspect ratio similar to a standard smartphone display and looks less cramped than that of Samsung’s device.

Find N has a 7.1-inch E5 AMOLED display (1792 x 1920px resolution) with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that goes as low as 1Hz and TÜV Rheinland certification. The primary display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a 7.6-inch AMOLED screen (2K resolution) with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (lowest refresh rate 10Hz) and HDR10+ certification.

Cameras and battery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQeD0_0dQY5tuT00

OPPO

In the optics segment, the Find N looks good on paper and edges ahead of the undisputed champion in terms of its versatility. It has a triple camera setup on the back, including the 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and 13MP telephoto lens. Samsung went with a more measured approach by using a camera module a bit similar to its predecessor. All three main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses have 12MP sensors.

In terms of the cover screen and main screen selfie camera, the Find N has an advantage. It has a 32MP lens for the cover screen as compared to the 10MP on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The main screen’s selfie camera stands at 32MP, as well, while the Samsung foldable falls short in terms of pure hardware with a 4MP under-display shooter.

Coming on to the battery, OPPO goes for a slightly higher-capacity 4,500mAh battery with support for a 33W SuperVOOC charger. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, has a 4,400mAh battery pack that supports a maximum of 25W fast charging, 11W wireless charging, and 11W reverse charging.

The OPPO Find N looks to have the edge when it comes to battery capacity and charging speeds. That said, it could boil down to the software environment and battery management tech that’ll give one device an advantage over the other. Samsung’s vast experience with the big screen foldable format may give its device an edge over OPPO’s competitor during real-world usage.

Hardware and OS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uw0UP_0dQY5tuT00

OPPO

The two flagship devices are closely matched when it comes to raw power. Both get the Snapdragon 888 processor, UFS 3.1 storage, and the latest LPDDR5 RAM. The only difference lies in their RAM and storage capacity configuration. Find N comes in 8GB/12GB RAM options for 256GB/512GB storage variants. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, however, starts at 12GB with both 256GB/512GB storage options. So, there’s not much to separate the two foldables targeting the niche segment of the market.

As for the software environment, the Find N sports ColorOS 12 running on top of Android 11. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on the One UI 3.1, again based on Android 11. Samsung should have an edge over OPPO’s maiden attempt at foldables when it comes to the user interface since it has already been in this space for some years. Having learned from the previous foldable phones it has released, the UI on the Samsung device should be more streamlined and crisper.

Wrap-up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNJG3_0dQY5tuT00

OPPO

OPPO’s Find N is set to land in the hands of prospective buyers starting December 23, 2021, in Mainland China, and pre-orders have already begun. The price tag for the base 8GB/256GB variant is 7,699 RMB (approximately $1,200) and 8,999 RMB (approximately $1,400) for the top-end 12GB/512GB model.

Compare that to the $1,800 base model price and $1,900 for the top-end variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the stark difference between the two devices is obvious. OPPO is undercutting the Samsung foldable to an extent, as it nearly manages to hit the same price point as top-of-the-line flagships like the iPhone 13 series or Galaxy S21 series.

The better camera specifications, ergonomic design, Flexion Hinge, and the less noticeable crease all play in favor of the new OPPO foldable. Sure, the phone makes little compromises — there’s no waterproof rating that we know of yet, for example, and the display is less lively than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Still, the wide pricing gap is enough to be the decision-maker. Hopefully OPPO’s new foldable is released in other markets worldwide soon so that we can take a closer look at it.

Oppo Find N vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – The foldables compared is written by Bharat Bhushan and originally posted on SlashGear .

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Nokia X20 is officially the first Nokia model to get Android 12

When HMD Global took over the Nokia brand for phones, it made bold promises to offer a better software experience than the big OEMs. The company put vanilla Android, more or less, on all of its smartphones, even going as far as using Android One for some models. That, in turn, would allow HMD Global to push updates faster, especially … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 revealed with Dolby Atmos and multi-tasking features

Samsung has officially launched what it says is the most powerful and “streamlined” Android tablet in its Tab A Series product line, the Galaxy Tab A8. This new slate offers the right mix of features for work and play, making it a great option for augmenting one’s workflow, attending classes online, playing games, and other everyday tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

LG Wing gets one last surprise from Verizon

LG’s exit from the smartphone market wasn’t exactly unexpected but also quite sad. It left many fans hanging and a few dreams unfulfilled. The industry’s first rollable phone, for example, would have come from LG, but will never come to pass. The company did promise it wouldn’t immediately abandon owners of its existing phones, but its ability to stay on top of things hasn’t exactly been reassuring. That said, a surprise update gives owners of the odd LG Wing one last gift, probably the last one it will ever get.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Smart Phone#Ios#Oppo Find N#Oppo Oppo
SamMobile

Forget the Galaxy S22, I’m excited about a different Samsung phone

This year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra took the crown of the best overall flagship on the market. Despite coming out months after the Galaxy S21 Ultra, devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Pixel 6 Pro failed to be as good of an all-rounder as Samsung’s top dog. But perhaps a more interesting Galaxy phone than the S21 Ultra in 2021 was the Galaxy A52, Samsung’s star player in its mid-range lineup.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile brings back popular promo for a free 5G iPhone 13 Pro, second-gen AirPods, and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. T-Mobile dropped us a line to let us know that starting today, it is offering a new promotion that it calls the "buy a line, get a line offer." This is how it works. Anyone with two or more voice lines on T-Mobile can add an additional voice line and get another for free. This is available for all of T-Mobile's popular plans including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
Android Central

Samsung's new Galaxy A13 is its most affordable 5G phone yet

Samsung has announced a new 5G-enabled Galaxy A series phone. The new Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Infinity-V display, a triple-lens camera system, and a 5000mAh battery. It will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting December 3. Samsung on December 1 announced its cheapest 5G...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best phone to buy in 2021

Just in time for the holidays, companies like Apple and Google have been busy updating their top models. The new iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy buyer's guide: The best Samsung phones at every price in 2021

As much as Google would like to lead in the space, the Android hardware conversation is all but defined by Samsung. The Korean manufacturer is the go-to for tons of shoppers, so much so that "Android" and "Galaxy" are synonymous to many. It also offers roughly six million different models, with prices from just over a hundred bucks to well into four-digit territory. So if you're looking to buy, how do you choose? Here, we break down your options — from super-premium to the bare necessities.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get the Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and other Samsung tablets with a great pre-holiday discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung is holding a last-minute gifts sale at its online store, and a couple of deals on Galaxy tablets are a part of the shopping event. You can save up to $150 on the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, no trade-in needed. Of course, you can also trade-in a device of yours and get up to $450 worth of Samsung credit.
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

The first info on the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are “wow”

It is now certain that we will have to wait until February to discover the new flagships of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which will be preceded in January by Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, whose launch has been postponed several times due to the constant shortage of chipsets on the market. semiconductors.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

It’s beginning to look a lot like the iPhone is doomed

Yes, it’s that time of year again as Bloomberg (the outfit that ran the highly refuted story “The Big Hack”) is here to remind us to put some cookie cutters out for Father Cutmas. “Apple Tells Suppliers iPhone Demand Has Slowed as Holidays Near”. Okay, well, surprise, we get these...
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 Tablet Pairs a Larger Display With an Upgraded 8-Core Processor

With the holiday season now in full force, Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab A8, giving the latest iteration a few friendly upgrades. Joining the long line of budget-friendly Android tablets, the A8 will now carry a slightly larger 10.5-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. A new eight-core CPU now sits at the heart of the device, which the Korean tech giant claims is 10% faster than the previous Snapdragon 662 found on the Tab A7. RAM now comes in at either 3GB or 4GB, with the former being paired with the entry-level 32GB of internal storage while the latter offers either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Of course, you’ll also be able to increase capacity by 1TB through a MicroSD card.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Oppo announces the its-first ever foldable phone, ‘Find N’

According to the firm, the Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone. Oppo. claims that the new smartphone results from four years of R&D and six generations of prototypes. The Oppo Find N sports an inward folding design, similar to the. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. series. According to...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO Find N foldable phone to launch on December 15, design teased

OPPO Find N is all set to launch as the OPPO’s first foldable smartphone at 4 PM (local time) on Dec. 15 through the company’s INNO Day 2021 event. A tweet released by the brand gives a look at the design of the Find N. It also mentions that Pete Lau will be taking the new role of Chief Product Offer (CPO) at OPPO.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy