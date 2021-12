[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/The importance of the mobile game market is now self-evident. Recently, according to the latest data from SensorTower, a total of 8 mobile games worldwide revenue exceeded 1 billion U.S. dollars so far in 2021, which has increased significantly compared with 5 in 2020 and 3 in 2018 and 2019. And in addition to these 8 games, there is actually a potential product “The Horse Racing Girl”. Although this game is only launched in Japan, so far, the game’s revenue has been close to 965 million US dollars.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO