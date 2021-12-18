ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BATB 12: Chris Roberts Vs. Kelly Hart

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Roberts, the head honcho of the BATB Legion Of Doom, and Kelly Hart, the leader of...

The Berrics Canteen

Egor Kaldikov: The Lost VX1000 Part

Four years ago, Egor Kaldikov filmed a shitload of VX clips with Alexander Khudokon and Pyotr Voronov. Then—poof!—the footage disappeared. Thankfully, the soon-to-be Russian Federation Olympic skater’s clips were recovered recently, giving you a snapshot of a rising star’s promising career… and edited by Kaldikov himself. (By the way, Kaldikov’s actual new part will be released next year.)
ENTERTAINMENT
The Berrics Canteen

Rodney Mullen Interviewed On The ‘Hawk Vs. Wolf’ Podcast

Rodney Mullen not only laid the groundwork for modern street skating (they call him The Godfather, and sometimes Mutt), he’s also largely responsible for skateboarding becoming a widely used analogy for persistence in the face of failure. His blockbuster TED Talks captivated the world, and he opened a window into a sort of learning process that skaters know all too well: fall, get up, learn. This vicious cycle continues for all of us everyday as we try to get a trick dialed. Mullen expands on this concept in the latest episode of Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis’s ‘Hawk Vs. Wolf’ podcast today.
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Watch Diego Bucchieri’s Latest Part Here

Diego ‘The Butcher’ Bucchieri has been doing his thing at his Argentina-based Cleaver skate brand, and he has released a promo video featuring his latest part over at the Free site. ‘Dvxc’ is a collaboration with Delivery, and also includes parts from Eze Martinez, Juan Oppen, and Joaquín Leon. The video was filmed and edited by Tomy Scicchitano with Bucchieri’s old MK1 camera. It’s good to see The Butcher keeping his tools sharp—check out ‘Dvxc’ above!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Berrics Canteen

Quasi Releases ‘Almost Heaven’ Video

Quasi Skateboards, profiled in our 2016 Next New Wave series, dropped a new video this morning featuring footage from 1,500 miles of travel and 12 tapes-worth of footage. Interestingly—speaking of tapes—the brand is also selling 4 master tapes of ‘Almost Heaven’ on its site for $100 each. Here are the stats: Sony DVCAM Advanced Metal Evaporated Tape; NTSC 29.97 48kHz / 2ch Stereo; 32 minutes long; with 10 Mins of unreleased footage (ooh, what could it be?!?). Watch the free version of the video above.
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Red Bull’s ‘Mundo Gustavo’ Meets Up With Jamie Foy

Red Bull’s Gustavo Ribeiro is back for another episode of the ‘Mundo Gustavo’ series, which chronicles the most eventful year of his life so far (Team Portugal, represent). Throughout episode 5 he meets up with Jamie Foy, Vincent Milou, and—of course—his brother from the same mother, Gabriel. He trips down to Arizona for Street League, then back up to Los Angeles for physical therapy (damn, Red Bull gots some nice facilities up in there), and caps it off at the Courthouse Ledges with Madars Apse (everybody’s favorite Run & Gun 2013 Best Trick winner). Watch the video, above!
MOTORSPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Vans Releases Samuel Norgren’s ‘6 1/2 Hours’ Video

Vans Scandinavia released its latest video this morning, ‘6 ½ Hours,’ featuring Copenhagen/Malmö-based rider, Samuel Norgren. The title is a reference to the approximative duration of one day in his neck of the woods at this time of the year: Most days are rainy; temperatures rarely exceed 0°C; and the sun (you know, what they call a UFO in Scandinavia) sets around 3:30 PM. But when you gotta skate, you gotta skate!
CYCLING

