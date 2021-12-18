BATB 12: Chris Roberts Vs. Kelly Hart

Red Bull’s Gustavo Ribeiro is back for another episode of the ‘Mundo Gustavo’ series, which chronicles the most eventful year of his life so far (Team Portugal, represent). Throughout episode 5 he meets up with Jamie Foy, Vincent Milou, and—of course—his brother from the same mother, Gabriel. He trips down to Arizona for Street League, then back up to Los Angeles for physical therapy (damn, Red Bull gots some nice facilities up in there), and caps it off at the Courthouse Ledges with Madars Apse (everybody’s favorite Run & Gun 2013 Best Trick winner). Watch the video, above!
