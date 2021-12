2022 will see silver and gold prices diverge once again, with silver falling by 2% while gold climbs in value, said Jeff Christian, managing partner of CPM Group. “We think that gold prices will probably be flat or slightly higher, maybe 2% higher on an annual average basis next year, and silver prices might be 2% lower on an annual average basis next year. We do think that investors will continue to be buying large amounts of gold and relatively large amounts of silver, but not as much as they have in 2020 and 2021,” Christian told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO