Why SEC's “Crypto Mom” Fights For Bitcoin

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce joins Scott Melker aka The Wolf of...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

u.today

Two Spot Bitcoin ETFs Disapproved by SEC

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has denied two physically backed Bitcoin ETFs. Previously, Valkyrie and Kyptoin filed applications for listing spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, but both products have not met regulator's standards. Valkyrie and Kryptoin ETF denial. The SEC has used the same arguments to deny the investment...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Understanding Mempool

In this video, Simon of Mempool Space shows how to understand and interact with Bitcoin Mempool. Recorded on October 14, 2021.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Big Move Incoming for One Low-Cap Altcoin As Bitcoin Positions for a Rally: Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto strategist and trader is naming one altcoin that’s poised to surge while predicting that Bitcoin is gearing up for a rally. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Pentoshi tells his 425,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on XYO Network (XYO), a blockchain that lets users mine tokens while recording datasets that have locational and geographical information tied to their smartphones.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Elad Roisman, Who Often Sided With 'Crypto Mom' Hester Peirce, Is Leaving SEC

Elad Roisman is one of five SEC commissioners. He often disagreed with Chairman Gary Gensler about regulatory issues. Elad Roisman, one of two Republican commissioners on the Securities and Exchange Commission, today announced his resignation from the agency, effective at the end of January. Roisman, who served as acting chairman...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Using Fiat Debt For Bitcoin Stacking

Dylan Leclair of Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management joins podcaster and Bitcoin educator Stephan Livera to talk about the fiat debt system, as well as why and how some people use the system against itself. The episode premiered on December 3, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin's Activist History - Nic Carter

Nic Carter, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures and Co-founder and Chairman of Coin Metrics, gives a presentation on Bitcoin's activist history. He dives into the Cypherpunk movement, early battles over encryption, and predecessors of Bitcoin. Hosted by Guy Swann. Filmed on October 3, 2021, at the Olso Freedom Forum...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

U.S. SEC Delays Decision on Grayscale's Spot Bitcoin ETF

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest digital currency manager. In a notice dated Wednesday, the markets regulator said it now expects to review Grayscale's proposal by Feb. 6, later...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

SEC punts on Bitwise and Grayscale bitcoin ETF proposals

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has punted on two more spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals. Two extension orders hit the docket Friday for NYSE Arca's proposed rule changes — one for the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust proposal and another for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust proposal. The SEC...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

US SEC Extends Deadline for Approving Grayscale and Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF Applications

The Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on whether to approve Grayscale and Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF applications. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision regarding the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust applications. SEC Extends Approval Date to Feb 2021.
MARKETS
d1softballnews.com

Powell, Bitcoin and Markets | Why Crypto Goes Up As FED Cuts …

Yesterday Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell took the floor on the markets with the FOMC, which as expected has brought news in terms of tapering and of interest rates. An aggressive attitude on the part of FED, but not too much, which triggered a upside by all of the cryptocurrency sector. However, with the markets Europeans which instead are still, it is certainly the case to make a brief recap of what is happening on the markets, also in perspective.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Why SEC’s Gensler Views on Crypto Are More Than ‘Disappointing’

The Wyatt Earp of crypto, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, commented to The Wall Street Journal that the cryptocurrency industry falls into the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s “broad remit” and voiced his wish for more robust restrictions to “protect investors”, he says; or to widen his jurisdiction, say others.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Ripple And XRP Prone To More Wins As SEC Reportedly Argues It Never Declared Bitcoin And Ether Compliant Cryptos

The Catch-22 According to Charles Gasparino, who happens to be a senior correspondent working with Fox Business Network (FBN), the US SEC appears to be changing its stance to avoid the path taken by its former chair, Jay Clayton. Gasparino argues that according to a recent testimony in the case pitting Ripple against the SEC, the said approach may have been tailored to ratify Bitcoin and Ethereum as compliant cryptos.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Former U.S. official criticizes SEC crypto regulations

In their bid to better understand the crypto industry and its operations, US lawmakers invited the chief executive officers (CEO) of some leading crypto exchanges to a major hearing tagged “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding Innovation in the United State.”. Brian Brooks criticizes SEC. One of...
U.S. POLITICS

