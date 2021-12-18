Why SEC's “Crypto Mom” Fights For Bitcoin

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has denied two physically backed Bitcoin ETFs. Previously, Valkyrie and Kyptoin filed applications for listing spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, but both products have not met regulator's standards. Valkyrie and Kryptoin ETF denial. The SEC has used the same arguments to deny the investment...
A popular crypto strategist and trader is naming one altcoin that’s poised to surge while predicting that Bitcoin is gearing up for a rally. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Pentoshi tells his 425,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on XYO Network (XYO), a blockchain that lets users mine tokens while recording datasets that have locational and geographical information tied to their smartphones.
Elad Roisman is one of five SEC commissioners. He often disagreed with Chairman Gary Gensler about regulatory issues. Elad Roisman, one of two Republican commissioners on the Securities and Exchange Commission, today announced his resignation from the agency, effective at the end of January. Roisman, who served as acting chairman...
Dylan Leclair of Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management joins podcaster and Bitcoin educator Stephan Livera to talk about the fiat debt system, as well as why and how some people use the system against itself. The episode premiered on December 3, 2021.
Nic Carter, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures and Co-founder and Chairman of Coin Metrics, gives a presentation on Bitcoin's activist history. He dives into the Cypherpunk movement, early battles over encryption, and predecessors of Bitcoin. Hosted by Guy Swann. Filmed on October 3, 2021, at the Olso Freedom Forum...
Yesterday Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell took the floor on the markets with the FOMC, which as expected has brought news in terms of tapering and of interest rates. An aggressive attitude on the part of FED, but not too much, which triggered a upside by all of the cryptocurrency sector. However, with the markets Europeans which instead are still, it is certainly the case to make a brief recap of what is happening on the markets, also in perspective.
Fundamental analysis looks at real-world events to better understand factors that could affect the prices of diverse crypto assets. Naturally, an event that many investors will be following is the USA’s crypto regulatory scene. Now, investment analyst Anthony Pompliano has shared his take on the events that transpired during...
The Wyatt Earp of crypto, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, commented to The Wall Street Journal that the cryptocurrency industry falls into the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s “broad remit” and voiced his wish for more robust restrictions to “protect investors”, he says; or to widen his jurisdiction, say others.
Hester Peirce, a commissioner for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission known by many in the space as Crypto Mom, is pushing back against the regulatory body’s agenda for not including clarification on digital assets. In a Monday joint statement, Peirce and SEC Commissioner Elad Roisman said they...
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler warned that cryptocurrency exchanges that don’t operate with SEC approval can expect to see more enforcement actions. “These platforms are doing a lot more than just trading,” he said at a conference on Sunday (Dec. 12), according to The Wall Street...
The Catch-22 According to Charles Gasparino, who happens to be a senior correspondent working with Fox Business Network (FBN), the US SEC appears to be changing its stance to avoid the path taken by its former chair, Jay Clayton. Gasparino argues that according to a recent testimony in the case pitting Ripple against the SEC, the said approach may have been tailored to ratify Bitcoin and Ethereum as compliant cryptos.
In their bid to better understand the crypto industry and its operations, US lawmakers invited the chief executive officers (CEO) of some leading crypto exchanges to a major hearing tagged “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding Innovation in the United State.”. Brian Brooks criticizes SEC. One of...
