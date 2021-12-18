Tong Jia Bao Esports eliminated from PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 East

Esports companies, esports teams, and even esports players, are worth millions. The games played in esports tournaments are worth millions. Some argue the potential value of esports net worth could one day outstrip the value of some of the most popular traditional sports like football, basketball, and boxing. The nascent esports industry is growing rapidly and it’s worth is set to be valued in billions. The industry includes pretty wide areas, like streaming, gaming itself, as well as associated brand deals. However, a few decent market-wide esports net worth valuations are released every year. Looking at the one released by Newzoo, we can see that the global esports market is growing significantly. In 2019, NewZoo estimated the total revenue of the esports market would cross $1.1 billion. NewZoo added: “Following this, the market saw immense growth going into 2020 with a 15% rise on the previous year. Beyond this, their estimate for 2021 is looking at a further year-on-year growth of 14.5%. Newzoo estimates that the esports valuation will be coming from a few different places. This will include $833.6 million in revenue in global media rights and sponsorships. Even with some in-person events being uncertain at the moment, the projection of growth for the esports market reflects a growing interest in the topic in every sphere.” Active companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ATVI), Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO