Tong Jia Bao Esports eliminated from PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 East

By Anushka Mohanta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a shocking turn of events for the fans, Tong Jia Bao Esports from China have been eliminated from PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 East. The team had a decent run throughout the week days but failed to proceed further as the second day of Super Weekend 3 ended today. Deadeyes...

