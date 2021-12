World Wrestling Entertainment has always showcased several heels turns in its history. Some of it includes friends going up against each other. Just like that, another incident took place on last SmackDown. It was the talking point of all the wrestling fans all over the world. It came as a shock to almost everyone. It was story after story taking place on that day. Starting from Roman Reigns ending the reign of Paul Heyman as his manager, to Brock Lesnar beating Roman Reigns into a pulp. There was a lot of build-up to this event, and this was the ultimate showdown that took place on WWE SmackDown.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO